Lea Salonga other personalities show love for BTS’ new single ‘Butter’

Lea Salonga and other celebrities expressed their support for Korean group BTS’s new single and music video “Butter” released on Friday, May 21.

This would be the septet’s second full English song after their Grammy-nominated song “Dynamite.”

“Butter,” was described as “a summer, dance pop track that will leave an impact to their fans collectively called Adorable Representative MC for Youth (ARMY),” by Spotify.

“The dance pop track has distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. ‘Butter’ puts forth our group’s unique charm and powerful performance. We wanted to bring together people all over the world with this summer song,” the group said.

“The amusing and witty lyrics brimming with positive and bright energy will instantly uplift moods. The electric performance amplifies the song’s energy, so make sure to check that out,” they added.

Following its release, the hashtags #BTS_Butter, #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us, BTS’ name written in Korean and other words related to the septet and the song dominated conversations on Twitter on Friday.

As of writing, the first hashtag has already garnered four million tweets.

Salonga and screenwriter Anj Pessumal shared the link of the music video on their tweets as they expressed their sentiments about the song.

“I can’t stop playing this song!!! #SmoothLikeButter,” Salonga wrote.

“Hi, I’m not okay!” Pessumal said.

Former beauty queen Teresita Ssen Marquez also voiced out how stoked she was with the song in separate tweets.

One of the tweets showed her pets wearing cute “Butter” outfits with BTS’ logo.

Happy butter day to us, happy butter day to us, happy butter day happy butter day… happy butter day to us!!! *side step right left to #BTS_Butter beat* 😭💜😭💜😭 #BTS — Teresita Ssen Marquez (@wynmarquez) May 21, 2021



Popular voice-over artist Inka Magnaye, DJ Slick Rick and reporter Jeff Canoy also joined in the Twitter party.

“Yooo ok Butter is out today so ik what I’m gonna be listening to all day,” Magnaye said.

“Weather forecast be like Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!” Canoy said.

BTS will perform “Butter” live at the coming Billboard Music Awards on May 23 where they are nominated in four categories:

Top Duo/Group

Top Song Sales Artist

Top Social Artist

Top Selling Song for “Dynamite”

This would be their fifth time to attend the prestigious US-based awards show since 2017.

It would also be their fourth time to perform there, along with other big names in the international music scene, since their debut of “Fake Love” in 2018.

In 2019, they became the first group to win the Top Duo/Group award at Billboards.

Aside from recognition for their music, BTS recently bagged the Best Music Documentary Award at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards for their movie “Break the Silence: The Movie.”

The film documents the behind-the-scenes events during the band’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” stadium tour.

