‘Not promoting toxic positivity’: Moira dela Torre defends Mental Health Awareness Month message

Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre described depression and anxiety as “passing seasons” in her message as Mental Health Awareness Month ends.

Mental Health Awareness Month was marked last May.

“Before #mentalhealthawareness month ends, I wanna leave a little reminder for those who might need to hear it: Depression & anxiety– these DON’T define you. You’re just passing through a challenging season, but that’s all it ever will be, a season. Some seasons feel short, some feel too long. But all seasons pass,” Dela Torre wrote in a lengthy Facebook message on Monday.

“Sometimes we stay thinking this is all there is for us. But if you keep walking, you’ll see that there are beautiful plans for you. Plans we may not understand at the moment, but they are meant to prosper you, give you hope and a future,” she added.

The popular singer-songwriter also advised her fans not to lose hope.

“So don’t stay in a season you’re not meant to stay in. Because like all seasons, this one ends.

So don’t be afraid to hope again because our Hope has come. You are stronger and braver than you think. You got this,” Dela Torre said.

She also encouraged her fans who are experiencing mental health struggles to seek professional help.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Don’t be afraid to seek counsel or to get therapy. Opening up helps too. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. It helped me a lot to know that it’s okay not to be okay. You’re not alone,” Dela Torre said.

Dela Torre’s message was warmly received by her followers. It earned more than 232,000 reactions, as of writing. Most of which were heart, likes and care reactions. It also made rounds over 8,400 times on the social networking site.

Amid the chorus of gratitude in the comments section, one Facebook user seemed to counter Dela Torre’s views by asking when did mental health anxiety and depression became seasonal.

The comment, which could no longer be accessed, was perceived to call out Dela Torre for her supposed “toxic positivity.”

Dela Torre’s followers defended the singer-songwriter and said that she used the word “seasons” since she is a Christian. They claimed Dela Torre likened the mental health struggles to the discouraging seasons Jesus also went through.

The singer replied to the now-deleted comment and clarified that she is not promoting toxic positivity.

“My post was not to promote toxic positivity nor was it written to bring anyone down. Maybe next time, if there’s something you don’t understand or something you want to shed light to, you can speak kindly, with compassion. Constructive criticism is meant to build people up, not bring them down. Which is why it’s important to be careful with how we say things,” Dela Torre said.

Last year, the “Paubaya” singer opened up on Instagram about her mental health struggles. She shared that she experienced anxiety attacks, which worsened during the pandemic.