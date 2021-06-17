Autotelic drops new single about letting go of painful past

Filipino pop band Autotelic recently released a new single called “Iwan.”

Composed and written by Josh Villena, guitarist and vocalist of the band, the new song, released June 11, “deals with regrets and doing everything you can to ensure that past mistakes won’t happen again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Autotelic (@autotelicmusic)

The track was initially written for Villena’s side project but as the theme fits Autotelic’s past tracks “Bago” and “Kwentuhan,” the band decided to take ownership of the recording.

“Iwan” marks the follow-up to their March release “Kwentuhan,” which was the band’s first single this year.

“With the past year being a time when people have been unintentionally separated from one another, ‘Kwentuhan’ reminds us of the importance of the human connection and is exactly what we need for a brand-new start,” keyboardist and backup vocalist, Kai Honasan said.

As it was released a day before the Philippine Independence Day, fans thought that the message of the song was also about forgiving yourself and making a brand-new start.

“To everyone who’s still battling with their past mistakes, may this song reach your soul to forgive yourself, move on and free ourselves from our past. Happy Independence Day everyone!” a fan wrote.

“Well I guess it’s all about self-acceptance and self-love ‘no? It’s how I depicted the song,” another fan wrote.

Autotelic, launched in 2012, is composed of Villena (vocals/guitars), Honasan (backing vocals/synthesizers/strings), Gep Macadaeg (drums/percussions), Neil Tin (guitars), Ted Vargas (bass guitar) and Ej Edralin (keyboards).

The local band signed with MCA Music Inc. in 2016 with whom they released their first album “Papunta Pabalik” that received a platinum record certification.

The following year, the six-piece band were awarded the Best Performance by A New Group Recording Artist at the 30th Awit Awards for their hit “Laro.”

In 2018, Autotelic released their second EP “Takipsilim.” —Raheema Velasco