Luis Manzano urges the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19

TV host, actor and model Luis Manzano urged the public to get a COVID-19 jab on Monday.

“I am a firm believer in vaccines. It [will] make the pandemic end quicker,” Manzano said during the online launch of natural sweetener brand Sweet Via.

With the current health crisis, Manzano stressed the importance of having a healthy lifestyle through exercise and a proper diet.

“I just turned 40 this year and what I learned as we grow older is that we must always watch what we eat,” the celebrity said.

But Manzano admitted that he has a sweet tooth, making it hard for him to commit to his diet.

Moreover, he confessed that their family has a history of diabetes which worries him.

Diabetes is one of the comorbidities identified by the health department. Adults, age 18 to 59 years old, with controlled comorbidities are part of the Priority Group A3 for COVID-19 vaccinaion.

Based on the latest report of the Philippine Statistics Authority, diabetes mellitus ranked fourth as the leading cause of death in the country.

“[People with diabetes] are more susceptible to infections including COVID-19 because they have defective immune systems. They become severe and worst cases when they get infected,” Dr. John Anthony Duenas, an internist, said.

Duenes noted that those infected with COVID-19 virus with long-standing uncontrolled diabetes are more difficult to treat.

“I know a lot of people who got diabetes either genetically or because of their food choices. So, I went about finding a healthy alternative that would satisfy my longing for sweets without putting myself at risk of diabetes,” Manzano said.

He said that he has been using the natural sweetener, which according to him, “instantly provides a sweeter taste to any beverage minus the harmful effects of too much sugar.”

Manzano has been named as the new ambassador of the brand.

“Sweet Via is a natural sweetener derived from stevia leaves extract and chicory root fiber. It can be used by people who are struggling with their blood sugar level,” Minette Carag, the product officer of Santé International, said.

Carag recommends the product to people who want to manage their sugar intake.

Sweet Via is available in leading supermarkets and drug stores. It is also available online through Lazada and Shopee.