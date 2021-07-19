KissesEyeingTheUniverse trends amid rumored Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid of Kisses Delavin

“#KissesEyeingTheUniverse” entered the trending list of Philippine Twitter after speculations that “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna Kisses Delavin will join the prestigious beauty pageant.

Beauty training camp Aces & Queens shared a teaser on social media on Monday which featured an eye of a contender on Miss Universe Philippines 2021 “from Masbate who entered several beauty pageants.”

Some fans speculated it was the actress’ profile.

Kisses was born in Masbate and has entered beauty contests before her acting stint. She was crowned Miss Masbate and Miss Kaogma in 2016, the same year she entered “PBB.”

The actress was also crowned Miss Teen Masbate in 2013.

Kisses likewise earned the titles Miss Teen Campus and Miss Alma Mater in her high school years.

Online pageant community Pageant Talk also reported that she was a previous finalist of Miss Teen Earth Philippines.

Gerry Diaz, beauty queen mentor, also shared an Instagram caption that fans think hinted at Kisses’ identity.

“Aces & Queens’ Teaser No. 7. Yes! We believe in Miracles,” he wrote as a caption to the one-eyed look teaser.

Kisses was dubbed the “Miracle Baby of Masbate” in “PBB” before. Her mother also considered her ‘PBB’ stint a “miracle” since Kisses almost missed the audition that time.

Apart from that, the actress was diagnosed with a rare disease when she was a child. Doctors told Kisses’ parents that patients like her only have a 5% chance of survival and that he/she will become “mentally retarded.”

“Kisses fully recovered and grew up a normal child,” her father, Gilbert, told The Philippine STAR before.

Meanwhile, Gerry also shared another teaser on Instagram that featured a colored photo of the pageant contender’s eye with the caption “EYEING THE UNIVERSE.”

It further emboldened fans’ speculations that it could be the actress.

On Monday afternoon, the hashtag “#KissesEyeingTheUniverse” landed on local Twitter where fans threw their support to the actress who previously said she is open to joining a national pageant.

In 2018, Kisses shared that she likes joining beauty pageants ever since she was a child.

“Mahilig ako mag-pageant. My first pageant was when I was three years old. Since bata ako, mahilig na ako. So why not? Maybe in the future. I will just let life surprise me,” she was quoted as saying before.

“I would be honored. Maybe soon when I finish my studies,” Kisses further said.