‘Medyo kamukha ko nga’: EJ Obiena, Junnie Boy react to their resemblance

It is not just the public that saw that Olympian EJ Obiena bear a resemblance to YouTube star Junnie Boy. The pole vaulter and vlogger themselves said they look alike.

“Nakita ko ‘yun eh. Medyo kamukha ko nga. Nagulat ako,” said Obiena during the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association press conference on Wednesday, August 4.

“Hit me up,” Obiena added, laughing.

In a vlog posted by Vien Iligan, Junnie’s fiancé, Junnie rated their resemblance with an 8 out of 10.

Iligan herself recognized that her partner is a dead ringer for Obiena, “ito legit yung itsura, ‘yung mga facial expressions niya sa game kamukhang-kamukha mo (Junnie Boy).”

Last Sunday, Junnie Boy jokingly wrote in a Facebook post, “[Pagkatapos] nitong Olympics may ikwekwento ako sa inyo tungkol sa dalawang bansa na nakalaban ko!”

“Nakalimutan ko takpan yung pinaka tunay kong pangalan,” Junnie commented in his post.

Public reaction

After Obiena leaped for his spot for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Men’s Pole Vault finals, applause and memes pointing to his physical similarity to Junnie Boy was all over social media over the weekend.

“May hawig si EJ Obiena at si Junnie Boy ano? Pwede silang kambal,” a social media user said in a Tweet.”

“Best of luck Junnie Boy, kahit wag ka muna mag-vlog okay lang!” a Twitter user jokingly wrote in a post with a loudly crying face emoji.

“Kaya pala di nag-uupload si junnie boy busy sa Olympics,” an online user speculated in a tweet.

Coincidentally, a comedy stint lead by Junnie Boy in his brother’s Youtube channel, CongTV, features a fictional story of Olympians from the Philippines, Japan and France competing in peculiar competitions.

“Noon nasa mga kwento mo lang ang #Olympics pero ngayon nandyan ka na nagpapakitang Gilas! Proud kami sayo sa naabot mo Junnie Boy!” a Facebook user said in jest.

Another vlogger and Team Payaman’s Viy Cortez also joined the buzz with a compilation of photos of different people resembling Junnie Boy.

Obiena failed to clear 5.80 meters in the Men’s Pole Vault finals, landing at the 11th spot.