‘Elections are important’: Janine Gutierrez urges eligible voters to register

Actress Janine Gutierrez called on Filipinos to “make use of the next month wisely” in response to reports that the voter registration for the 2022 elections will no longer be extended despite suspension during lockdowns.

The 32-year-old Kapamilya talent on August 24 responded to a news item shared on Twitter which reported a timeline of instances when voter registration had to be suspended due to community quarantine measures.

These are enhanced community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine, two of the strictest lockdowns in the country.

“Everyone, please make use of the next month wisely. If you haven’t, register na, guys! The elections are so important, we need you there,” Janine tweeted with a praying emoji.

Last year, she reminded Filipinos to exercise their right to suffrage by registering as voters in the upcoming polls.

“Hi ily (I love you) imy (I miss you) you’re doing great don’t forget to register to vote,” the actress tweeted with a kiss emoji before.

Spokesperson James Jimenez of the Commission on Elections previously said the commission en banc has decided not to extend the registration dates.

He cited “operational concerns particularly timelines associated with the 2022 national elections.”

“The commission is concerned that if we delay the end of voter registration, it will also cause corresponding delays in all other preparatory activities especially those that depend on the finalization of list of voters,” Jimenez said before.

He added that the Comelec has extended the current registration hours up to 7 p.m., as well as allowed sign-ups during Saturdays and holidays.

Lawmakers and other groups, including students, have been urging the commission to extend its voter registration deadline since the activity can only be done under general community quarantine and modified community quarantine areas.

Reports note that Filipinos have lost “almost eight months” of potential voter registration period due to the recurring hard lockdowns.

Jimenez previously said that the Comelec has already reached its target of having 59 million registered voters for the 2022 elections.

The commission has also surpassed its target of four million new voters.

Voter registration is open until September 30.

Individuals who are 18 years old and above can register by booking an appointment with the Comelec office in their area and then downloading the forms on Comelec’s website.