Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for indictment on sex trafficking ops

Two celebrities condemned a Filipino spiritual adviser who was indicted in the United States for running a sex trafficking operation that allegedly involved minors.

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the founder of Davao-based church Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name, was slapped with indictment charges by American prosecutors on Thursday.

Other church officials were similarly indicted, including two US-based church administrators.

Reports said that Quiboloy allegedly coerced girls and young women ages 12 to 25 years olds to have sex with him in what was called a “night duty.” He threatened them with “eternal damnation” and physical abuse if they were to refuse.

Called “pastorals,” they were also required to prepare his meals, clean his residences and give him massages.

The new indictment expanded on allegations that were made last year against three church administrators.

It charges nine defendants with participating in a scheme wherein church members were brought to the US using fraudulently obtained visas and forced to solicit donations to a bogus children’s charity.

The prosecutors said that the donations were used to fund the church leader’s “lavish lifestyles.”

Meanwhile, Filipinos who heard of Quiboloy’s involvement expressed their reactions on social media, including actors Angel Locsin and Daniel Padilla.

“Isa-isa [nang] tinatawag ni Satanas,” Daniel commented on an Instagram post featuring the report.

His comment has reached more than 2,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

“Minor = Rape. Sana maprotektahan agad ‘yung mga naglakas loob na magsalita,” Angel commented. The comment has earned more than 500 likes as of this writing.

Some online users praised the actors for voicing their opinions.

Quiboloy is a self-proclaimed “Owner of the Universe” and “Appointed Son of God” who is also a longtime friend and spiritual adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte.