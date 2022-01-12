‘Hello, Philippines’: Heart Evangelista lets designer Erdem Moralioglu greet Filipinos on Zoom

Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista revealed that she likes to mention the Philippines whenever she goes after a video of her in a previous Zoom meeting with British fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu was shared on social media.

A fan on Tuesday shared a recorded clip of the actress in a virtual meeting with Erdem’s team where Heart remarked, “Hello to the Philippines!” with a wave.

Others in the meeting threw greetings for Filipinos as well.

It can be seen that Heart panned her phone as if recording the moment.

Erdem greeted Filipinos as well: “Hello to the Philippines.”

The half-British, half-Turkish fashion’s creations were worn by Michelle Obama, Hollywood royalty Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, and royalty including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, according to Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, a netizen lauded Heart for thinking about the Philippines in her meeting with international personalities.

“Sige @heart021485, isingit mo lang lagi Philippines kahit Vogue meeting/interview pa yarn,” the fan who shared the clip commented in jest, tagging the Kapuso star’s Twitter account.

Heart saw the post and said: “I like mentioning the Philippines where ever I go :)”

I like mentioning the Philippines where ever I go 🙂 https://t.co/usxydkF9QA — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) January 12, 2022

Her post has reached more than 1,000 likes and several comments on the microblogging platform as of this writing.

“Proud Filipino here. Other Filipinos say don’t go to Philippines, your life will be (ruined). Bakit ako, naka-survive naman ako ng 20 (years) dito at napakaganda ng memories ko with Filipino people. And of course, I’m proud Sorsoganon,” a Twitter user commented with emojis.

“But of course… that’s how Pinoy we are. Lovet (Love it)!!” another online user exclaimed in response to the video.

“Ohhhh mukhang ikaw unang magiging cover sa PH,” a different fan wrote with a heart emoji, referencing the launch of Vogue’s Philippine edition in September.

Heart was among those whose names were floated by online Filipinos after a local publisher announced that the influential fashion magazine will release a Philippine version of Vogue this year.

She was previously featured on Vogue Singapore, Thailand and Australia.

The actress has been dubbed the “modern-day incarnation of Audrey Hepburn” by the author of satirical-romance book “Crazy Rich Asians.”

She has also been named as one of the top luxury influencers in the world by Forbes France in July 2019, based on an analysis tool by French company Launchmetrics.