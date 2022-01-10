Who’s who?: Pinoy celebs netizens want on Vogue Philippines’ cover

Filipino online users floated the names of their preferred cover girls for Vogue Philippines‘ premiere issue this year.

Suki Salvador, president of One Mega Group, Inc., on Monday announced that Conde Nast Traveler has partnered with Mega Global Licensing Inc. to release the magazine’s 29th global edition in September 2022.

One Mega Group publishes MEGA Magazine, Lifestyle Asia, BluPrint, OneMega.com, Modern Parenting and the Philippine edition of global publishing brand Nylon magazine.

“Happy to share that we are finally getting our own Vogue. Yes, VOGUE PHILIPPINES is arriving in 2022! This is for you (Philippine flag emoji),” he shared in an Instagram post.

Salvador also urged the public to follow Vogue Philippines’ accounts on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Filipinos can also subscribe on its website.

Vogue Philippines have a physical copy to be released monthly. It will also have its digital and social media platforms, all in English language.

“We’re thrilled to launch our 29th edition of Vogue in the Philippines, a country with a growing luxury fashion market and a vibrant creative scene,” Markus Grindel, Condé Nast’s managing director of its global brand licensing, said on their website.

“The title will launch as a digital-first media brand with a monthly print edition and will serve as an exciting addition to our global Vogue network,” he added.

The announcement said that Vogue Philippines “is set to showcase the country’s rich culture, diversity and incredible talent in fashion and beauty.”

“A brand new and original voice tuned to the standards of the Vogue brand, it will serve a uniquely Filipino perspective on the global fashion scene, setting a continuous dialogue between its local and international audience,” it added.

Meanwhile, Filipino online users got excited over the announcement and dropped the names of celebrities who they would like to grace the cover of Vogue Philippines’ first issue.

“Liza Soberano or Catriona Gray should be the first cover,” a Twitter user said. Liza has been included among TC Candler’s list of most beautiful faces for several times while Catriona became a Miss Universe titleholder in 2018.

“No bias whatsoever but I strongly believe that Heart Evangelista should be the first cover of Vogue Philippines. After all, it is a fashion and lifestyle magazine. Her fashion week trips, seeing the brand’s craftsmanship, meeting (with) designers, etc. speaks for itself,” another online user said.

“@maymayentrata07 for Vogue Phil,” a different fan wrote with a heart emoji, tagging Maymay Entrata’s account.

“Baka si Anne Curtis din (‘yung) unang cover star,” another Twitter user said.

“Lovi Poe deserves to be on the first cover,” commented a different Filipino.

Vogue is an American fashion and lifestyle magazine considered as the most influential voice of authority in fashion.

It has several editions in Australia, Brazil, China, Czech Republic and Slovakia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Latin America, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scandinavia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.