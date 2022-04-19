‘Anong issue to?’: Pinoy fans find humor in Vogue HK’s teaser for cover girl BLACKPINK Jisoo

Some Filipinos couldn’t help but poke fun at the teaser poster of Vogue Hong Kong for its May 2022 issue.

The prestigious fashion magazine recently announced on social media that its new cover girl is BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

On a post on April 16, Vogue shared a pink and black publication material with a text that reads: “BLACKPINK Jisoo May issue.”

BLACKPINK fans, collectively known as Blinks, expressed excitement over Jisoo’s new project.

“Serve after serve. Can’t wait to see her nail those photos once more!” one fan commented.

Amid the hype, some Filipinos interpreted the text on Vogue’s post as if it was written in Filipino.

They thought Vogue was declaring Jisoo figured in an “issue” or a controversy. They wittingly asked the Korean artist about it in the comments section.

“Anong issue to mga ate?” one Facebook user asked.

“What is this behavior Jisoo-beh,” another user commented.

“Hala may issue daw mga marites,” another user quipped.

Others poked fun at themselves for their comprehension of the text.

“Nagtataka na siguro yung mga taga ibang bansa bakit puro haha,” one user said.

“Tawang tawa ako. HAHAHA VOGUE Month of May Issue kase HAHAHA,” another user said.

Some fans, however, felt offended because of these reactions.

“This is VOGUE HONG KONG official page, not Philippines. VHK may get confused with all those haha react. They may think Jisoo of BP has some serious issues going on and they may regret posting this and they may never post about Jisoo in the near future,” one fan said.

As of writing, Vogue’s post gathered 112,000 reactions, 12,000 comments and 37,000 shares.

Of these reactions, 58,000 of them were laugh emojis, 49,000 were heart emojis and 2,900 were likes.

The preorder link to the magazine was also attached to the post.

Based on the link, each copy of Vogue Hong Kong costs $50 or P334.17 based on Google’s currency change.

Jisoo is currently the global ambassador of Christian Dior, a luxury fashion house.

She had also graced several prestigious fashion magazines in the past such as Vogue Korea, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle Korea.

Aside from modeling, she also recently took on her first lead role as an actress with Korean drama “Snowdrop,” alongside Korean actor Jung Hae-in.

Moreover, Jisoo is also a performer, along with four other members of BLACKPINK, namely, Jennie, Lisa and Rose.

They debuted in 2016 and had since been popular for their hits “How You Like That”, “Kill This Love” and “DDU-DU DDU-DU.”