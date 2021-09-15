‘Pinoy pride’ in Met Gala 2021? Hailee, Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo serve looks in high-fashion event

“Pinoy Pride” in Met Gala?

A music-centered online community shared pictures of artists Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie and Hailee Steinfeld and commented that there were “Filipinos” who graced the high-fashion event.

Philippine Concerts on Tuesday compiled their looks at this year’s Met Gala held in New York City with the theme of American fashion.

“Filipinos grace the Met Gala 2021,” it captioned the post.

The post has since gone viral with over 5,300 likes and reactions and almost 300 shares on the social networking platform.

Some Filipinos were amused by the post and commented their takes on the international artists being Filipino-blooded.

“Hindi Pinoy ‘yan, walang face shield eh,” a Facebook user quipped, referencing the country’s mandatory face shield use in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Napa-search ako. Kala ko talagang half-half si Hailee,” another online user commented.

Others shared a photo of Filipinos with their hands on their chest with a Philippine flag awashed over them.

“Only Saweetie truly representing Pinoys with her dress. Look at the Philippine flag colors on the right side,” wrote another online user, taking note of the rapper’s iridescent trains behind her.

The 28-year-old singer in an interview confirmed that her cape “represents the Black American heritage flag and the Filipino flag.” She wore a Christian Cowan gown in her debut at the high-profile event.

Saweetie’s mother is Trinidad Valentin, a Filipino-Chinese who reportedly used to be a video model who appeared on Nelly and DMX’s music videos.

Meanwhile, Hailee’s maternal grandfather is Filipino while her mother is Filipino interior designer Cheri Domasin-Steinfeld who hails from Bohol.

Olivia, on the other hand, was born to a Filipino-American father and has a great-grandfather who moved from the Philippines to the United States as a teenager.

Aside from the three artists, tennis star Leylah Fernandez, who is of Filipino and Ecuadorian descent, also graced the Met Gala.

The Met Gala is an invitation-only fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art that is organized by Vogue, considered the world’s leading fashion publication.

The event also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition which is titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” for this year.

