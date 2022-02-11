Why JC de Vera’s name trended on Twitter Philippines

Kapamilya actor JC de Vera‘s name gained online traction after responding to some Facebook users who politicized his post where he was seen doing a peace sign gesture.

The actor on Thursday shared screengrabs of him taken from “It’s Showtime,” a noontime variety show of ABS-CBN.

There was no caption on the screenshot but it has since garnered numerous comments from different Filipinos.

Some speculated that JC’s posts might be an indication of support for a presidential aspirant in the upcoming elections.

One of them, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is known for using the “V” sign in his campaigns and appearances.

This was also used by his father when the latter campaigned for the presidency before.

It reportedly stood for “victory” which referenced how the party of Marcos Sr., Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, had consistently won the elections.

Following the speculations, JC responded to some netizens who left comments.

“BBM yarn lods?” a Facebook user asked with emojis of a heart-eyed face, a tiger and a red heart. “BBM” is the initials of Marcos Jr.

“Nope,” the actor replied.

“BBM ka na JC de Vera, para mahalin kita lalo,” another online user commented in his post.

“Nope,” he wrote in reply.

“BBM SI LODI KO,” a different Facebook user commented with emojis of peace signs and a red heart.

“Nope,” JC responded.

“Sus BBM, pakipot ka pa eh. Ayaw mo lang ma-cancel,” another Filipino commented with a zany face emoji.

“Nope,” the actor replied.

Another Facebook user shared a photo of JC juxtaposed with another presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo. It had a text that allegedly came from the actor’s Instagram Story before.

“Eto na para clear at wala na kayo pagtatalunan,” the user wrote.

JC responded to the comment with a beating heart emoji.

Another Filipino also shared the same screenshot from JC’s Instagram and claimed that he posted it last October, the month when Robredo had proclaimed her intention to enter the presidential race.

“He’s for Leni (sparkling heart emoji). Posted last Oct. 7, 2021,” the Facebook user commented in response to the speculations.

JC replied with emojis of sparkling and beating hearts.

The whole incident prompted his name to land on the top trending list of local Twitter as of Friday afternoon.

Other known presidential bets in the May 2022 elections are Sens. Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

The national elections will take place on May 9 of this year.