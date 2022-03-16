Donny as favorite Pangilinan? Relatives say they are not ‘hurt’

For some supporters of vice presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, his nephew, actor Donny Pangilinan is their “favorite” Pangilinan.

The vice presidential bet’s supporters declared this in their campaign placards.

On Tuesday, Kiko addressed these placards and responded to the youth supporters who held a placard with the following text:

“KIKO is my VP! But my favorite Pangilinan is DONNY!”

Another placard could be spotted behind it, which partly reads: “KIKO ang bet ko for VP pero DONNY ang bet ko…”

“Ok lang, hindi naman masakit hahaha,” the senator responded with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

His post has garnered 34,000 reactions, 1,100 comments and 3,700 shares so far.

Last Saturday, the senator’s team also spotted a similar placard in Isabela where a supporter called on Kiko to bring Donny to a campaign rally.

“Sen. Kiko pakilabas si Donny!” it reads.

“Hahaha gusto niyo ba?” Sen. Kiko responded with a grinning-face-with-sweat emoji.

Theater actress-singer Gab Pangilinan, the senator’s niece and Donny’s cousin, likewise reacted to the campaign placard.

“Hindi din ako nasasaktan, pramis. Still a proud #PamangkinNiKikoForLeni kahit puro si @donnypangilinan lang napa-placard (face-holding-back-tears emoji). fyi (for your information) 30+ kami magpipinsan HAHAHAHAAHAH CHAR,” she tweeted.

“HINDI AKO NAGTATAMPO OKAY LANG AKO. #PamangkinNiKikoForLeni lang naman ako (relieved face emojis),” Gab added in another tweet.

Gab further quipped that she will only believe those who are calling her their “favorite Pangilinan” if they watch the musical she is part of, “Mula sa Buwan.”

The play is based on Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac” and Francisco “Soc” Rodrigo’s Filipino translation of the French classic.

Motivational speaker Anthony Pangilinan, Donny’s father and Kiko’s brother, responded to the placard as well.

“Nagpaalam na nga…Papayagan na ba natin? (winking emoji),” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Reports said that Kiko has confirmed his nephew’s appearance in future campaign sorties. However, he has yet to share which events the other half of the “DonBelle” love team would attend.

Donny is the on-screen partner of actress Belle Mariano. The latter is best known for starring in Star Cinema’s “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.”

The 24-year-old actor, meanwhile, is known for starring in the hit teen comedy series “He’s Into Her.”

Donny also appeared in the romantic comedy film “Love is Color Blind,” the highest-grossing local movie for 2021.

The Pangilinan clan is known in the showbiz industry and Philippine politics.

Kiko’s wife is “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta while his sister, Angeli Pangilinan, is married to OPM icon Gary Valenciano. The latter’s children include Gab, a performer, and Kiana, a singer.

The lawmaker’s children also include singer-writer Kakie Pangilinan and stepdaughter KC Concepcion.