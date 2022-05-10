Donna Tamayo takes video of people flocking to local bet’s HQ after elections

A day after the elections, actress Donna Tamayo posted a video of Filipinos flocking to what appeared to be a headquarters of a city mayoral bet endorsed by presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The actress in a Twitter thread claimed that it was taken across her condominium near EDSA and Scout Borromeo.

“So as of 2:30 p.m. nagkakagulo na sila sa labas. Hindi ko lubos maisip kung bakit hinayaan nila maging ganito sila. Naiinitan, nagugutom at nauuhaw para lamang sa konting salapi na ipinangako para sa kanila,” she alleged in her post.

In the video, a tarpaulin of Quezon City defeated mayoral bet Mike Defensor with Marcos and vice presidential bet Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio could be seen at the gates.

There are also people wearing red-and-green shirts, the campaign color of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio’s “UniTeam” alliance.

So as of 2:30pm nagkakagulo na sila sa labas. Hindi ko lubos maisip kung bakit hinayaan nila maging ganito sila. Naiinitan nagugutom at nauuhaw para lamang sa konting salapi na ipinangako para sakanila.

Donna claimed that the crowd was going to the supposed headquarters to receive P500.

“Mga nasa listahan lang. Kapag wala sa listahan, hindi sila mabbigyan. Tapat ng condo namin ang HQ,” she alleged.

The claims are still unverified but Donna stood firm to her posts, adding that she has received messages asking her to “delete” the video.

“I WILL NEVER DELETE ANY OF MY TWEETS! Maninindigan ako! Ipaglalaban ko ‘to!” the actress tweeted.

“Hindi ko alam paano niyo nakuha # (number) or dahil naka public # ko. Gusto niyo ako kuyugin, then GO! HINDI AKO NATATAKOT! MANININDIGAN AKO SA TAMA! KASUKLAM SUKLAM KAYO!” she added.

The Philippines held its 2022 national and local elections on May 9 to elect its next set of leaders.

The incident was marred by reports of faulty vote-counting machines which produced long queues and forced some voters to be in line until ungodly hours.