‘Mali address ng party’: Heart Evangelista pokes fun at beach pictorial in France

Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista amused her followers with her caption of a photo for an editorial shoot in France.

The artist is in the European country where she attended the 10-day 75th Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

Heart also graced the Cannes amfAR Gala, a charity event meant to raise money for AIDS research.

Reports said that after she attended a film screening of “‘Un petit free” (Mother and Son) with her Tony Ward ice-blue gown, she had an editorial shoot with fashion and celebrity photographer Nicolas Gerardin.

Heart wore the same strapless gown on the beachside in Southern France, where the pictorial took place.

“Yung mali ang address ng party na nabigay sa’yo,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of her posing with her gown in the sea of beachgoers.

“Kidding aside, what a blast shooting this editorial for the one and only #nicolasgerardin for @Festival_Cannes. Coordination by @Mohiebdahabieh,” the socialite added, tagging Mohieb Dahabieh, Vogue Arabica’s special projects director.

Yung Mali ang address ng party na nabigay sayo. Kidding aside what a blast shooting this editorial for the one and only #nicolasgerardin for @Festival_Cannes coodination by Mohiebdahabieh 💗🥂 pic.twitter.com/3zSz7bcRJi — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) May 28, 2022

Her tweet has earned almost 3,000 likes as of this writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

She also posted the same picture on her Instagram account, where it has reached over 300,000 likes. It garnered comments from Filipinos who were amused by her caption.

“Hahahahha winner!!!!! (stars emojis) and I love it, everyone around you deadma,” broadcast journalist Karen Davila wrote with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Hahahaha anuba Love Marie (laughing emojis). Ba’t ba pakalat-kalat ka diyan, of all places sa France pa talaga, guards, dakpin nga ‘yan, may nakawala oh,” a Twiter user quipped.

“Akala ko fan edit,” another online user wrote.

Other personalities also left comments on her post.

“I think you are slightly under-dressed, Heart,” Kevin Kwan, author of “Crazy Rich Asians,” wrote.

“I think so too,” Heart responded to him with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Obsessed!!!” Kelly Mi Li, “Bling Empire” star, wrote with emojis of fires and a squinting face-with-tongue.

Kane Lim, another “Bling Empire” star, commented with emojis of a laughing-with-tears face and several raised hands.

Heart also shared more shots from the pictorial in another post.

“When art and fashion take form in beautiful Cannes. Editorial shoot with the one and only @nicolasgerardin and coordination by my love @mohiebdahabieh. In @tonywardcouture and @messikajewelry,” she wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

Heart has been to France multiple times to attend the Paris Fashion Week and other fashion events.

She was named one of the top luxury influencers in the world by Forbes France in July 2019.