‘Getting out of hand’: Albie Casiño owns ‘cat look’ in Instagram profile pic change

By
Jeline Malasig
-
August 19, 2022 - 6:51 PM
Albie Casino and cat
Albie Casiño promoting AirSWIFT Airlines in this photo from his Instagram @thestallion09 on May 14, 2022 (left) and a domestic cat which social media users think looks like in this photo shared by Facebook user Alexis Ablaza on the group " Homepaslupa Buddies 3.0" on Aug. 15, 202 (right)

Actor Albie Casiño‘s recent profile picture change on Instagram is causing a stir after he switched it to a face of a domestic cat.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 29-year-old actor changed his account picture under @thestallion09 to that of a fair-colored cat looking into the camera.

It started when Facebook user Alexis Ablaza shared a picture of the cat with the caption, “sanaol kamukha si Albie Casino.”

The post, which was shared in a public group, has earned a whooping number of 90,000 pure laughing reactions, 4,600 comments and 22,000 shares on the social networking platform.

Screenshot from Facebook group “Homepaslupa Buddies 3.0” by Interaksyon on Aug. 19, 2022. (Screengrab from Facebook/Homepaslupa Buddies 3.0)

Social media users believe that Albie shares similar facial features with the feline, hence the post.

The post reached the actor himself, who then changed his Instagram picture to that of the viral cat.

Screenshot of Albie Casiño’s Instagram profile by Interaksyon as of Aug. 19, 2022 (Screengrab from Instagram/thestallion09)

He also reportedly shared an Instagram Story where a Google search of his name showed images of the cat instead of his pictures.

“THIS IS GETTING OUT OF HAND,” Albie wrote with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, his sudden profile picture change amused Filipinos.

“CONFIRMED: Albie Casiño is a cat,” a Facebook user said to a public cat group on the platform, sharing a news item about the development.

“For the cat ang ferson,” another online user wrote, using a Filipino expression that recently became viral on the internet.

“Ba’t mo naman sineryoso Albie, hahahahaha,” a different Pinoy exclaimed upon seeing the actor’s profile change.

The incident also amused cat lovers, with an individual sharing the development to a private, feline-centered Facebook group.

The owner of the cat is Ryan Casiño, a member of the said group.

