‘Getting out of hand’: Albie Casiño owns ‘cat look’ in Instagram profile pic change

Actor Albie Casiño‘s recent profile picture change on Instagram is causing a stir after he switched it to a face of a domestic cat.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 29-year-old actor changed his account picture under @thestallion09 to that of a fair-colored cat looking into the camera.

It started when Facebook user Alexis Ablaza shared a picture of the cat with the caption, “sanaol kamukha si Albie Casino.”

The post, which was shared in a public group, has earned a whooping number of 90,000 pure laughing reactions, 4,600 comments and 22,000 shares on the social networking platform.

Social media users believe that Albie shares similar facial features with the feline, hence the post.

The post reached the actor himself, who then changed his Instagram picture to that of the viral cat.

He also reportedly shared an Instagram Story where a Google search of his name showed images of the cat instead of his pictures.

“THIS IS GETTING OUT OF HAND,” Albie wrote with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, his sudden profile picture change amused Filipinos.

“CONFIRMED: Albie Casiño is a cat,” a Facebook user said to a public cat group on the platform, sharing a news item about the development.

“For the cat ang ferson,” another online user wrote, using a Filipino expression that recently became viral on the internet.

“Ba’t mo naman sineryoso Albie, hahahahaha,” a different Pinoy exclaimed upon seeing the actor’s profile change.

The incident also amused cat lovers, with an individual sharing the development to a private, feline-centered Facebook group.

The owner of the cat is Ryan Casiño, a member of the said group.