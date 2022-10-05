‘Bling Empire’ star Kane Lim teases Pinoy fans with Heart Evangelista IG story

Netflix reality TV “Bling Empire” star Kane Lim gave a shoutout to Filipinos as he announced the upcoming arrival of the series’ third season on the streaming platform.

Episodes of the third season will drop on October 5 at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 p.m. in Manila time.

Kane reshared an Instagram Reel where he was with fellow “Bling Empire” star Kelly Mi Li and Filipino actress-socialite Heart Evangelista.

“Philippines, you asked for it, you got it!!! Guess who will be [in] Bling Empire S3. Tune in tonight!!!! @iamhearte LET’S GO,” he wrote, tagging Heart and adding emojis of Philippine flags and a kissing face.

The original reel, meanwhile, bore this caption:

“Heart Evangelista, you ready? @iamhearte (Philippine flag emojis) You epitomize what [the] Philippines mean to me. A country with heart and kindness. A true beauty inside and outside. Perfection!!!”

Heart has long been speculated to join the reality show featuring the lives of wealthy Asian Americans in Los Angeles.

In December 2021, she was spotted with Kane and Kelly when she went to the City of Angels.

When the second season of “Bling Empire” dropped last May, some Filipinos were disappointed that Heart was not part of the eight-episode arc.

A month after, Kane revealed that she had “[shot] some things” with them.

“We actually… we shoot a lot, right? She was very kind to come up and shoot some things with us, something small. Whether it makes it to the final cut, it really depends,” he told Preview.ph last June.

“But I was very grateful that she took [some] time to fly to L.A. to be [a] part of this, but whether it makes it [or not], I’m so thankful for her help,” Kane added.