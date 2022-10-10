Donny, Ella, Hannah Pangilinan graduate from college

Celebrity siblings Donny, Ella, and Hannah Pangilinan just finished their studies. They graduated from Washington-based College for Global Deployment.

Donny took to Instagram to share that there was a joint graduation ceremony for him and his sisters Ella and Hannah.

“And today, despite the busy schedules, many sleepless nights (and fights), we were able to have a joint graduation ceremony thanks to the visit of our professor, who is here in Manila for a couple of days,” Donny wrote.

The actor did not disclose the degree he earned.

Based on the college’s website, the school is offering the following:

Bachelor of Ministry in Theology

Master of Ministry in Theology

Doctor of Ministry in Theology

It was also indicated that the degrees are given by the state of Washington.

Prior to this, a report in February 2020 said Donny was then taking Multimedia Studies in the University of the Philippines Open University.

‘Taste of heaven’

Meanwhile, Donny expressed his gratitude for his school and its International President and CEO.

“I would like to thank Dr. Cyndi Romine and everyone at College for Global Deployment in Washington State for this opportunity and for your patience and guidance,” Donny wrote.

The actor also did not forget to thank his parents.

“Thanks to mom and dad as well, who kept telling me everyday to do my modules and papers (grimacing face emoji) love you both!” Donny said.

In the comment section, Donny’s mom Maricel Laxa expressed how delighted she is for her children’s graduation.

“This is a taste of heaven for me, son. Thank you!” Maricel wrote.

Donny’s friends and colleagues sent congratulatory messages for the actor.

“Congratulations !!! I’m so proud of you!” Donny’s on-screen partner Belle Mariano said.

“How awesome is that!!! Yaay @donny @hannahpangilinan @ellapangilinanx!!! Congratulations,” television host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal said.

“Wow! Amazing u guys!! Congraaaaatch! And to the Parents too! Congrats Sweeny!!” media personality Christine Babao wrote.

Donny and Belle are gearing up for their second film together, “An Inconvenient Love.” The highly anticipated movie will premiere on November 23.

