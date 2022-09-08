Kapamilya network to make theatrical return this year with these movies

Despite being devoid of a broadcasting franchise, the Kapamilya network will be releasing three movies in local cinemas this year.

This was revealed by a Facebook page sharing updates about ABS-CBN, which listed the movies to be released.

These are “An Inconvenient Love,” “Partners in Crime” and “Labyu with an Accent.”

A fourth movie, “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan,” was also included but there is still no announced date for its premiere.

“An Inconvenient Love” stars the “new generation phenomenal love team” Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (DonBelle) in their second full-length film.

Produced by Star Cinema, it has a teaser poster posted last August with the caption: “Should love always be QUICK, EASY and CONVENIENT? Watchuthink?”

It is directed by Petersen Vargas, who is also behind the movie “2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten.”

The DonBelle movie is slated to be released on November 23.

On the other hand, “Partners in Crime” stars Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi. It is an official entry to the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival by Star Cinema and Viva Films.

The upcoming movie is directed by Cathy Molina-Garcia, who is known for her films like “One More Chance,” “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” “My Ex and Whys” and “The Hows of Us,” among many others.

“Labyu with an Accent” stars Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria in their first team-up.

It features the story of Trisha, who has spent some 20 years living and working in the United States, and Gabo, doing different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines.

Parts of the movie will be shot in the United States beginning October. It is another entry to the 2022 MMFF by Star Cinema.

The movie is also directed by the lead actor, who is credited as Rodel Nacianceno, his real name.

“Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan,” meanwhile, stars Joshua Garcia. It also features Angie Ferro, Patrick Quiroz, Kelvin Miranda, Henz Villaraiz and Miko Gallardo.

It is a film adaptation of Bob Ong’s 2010 horror-mystery novel of the same name set in the ’90s.

The novel shows a student’s journal entries as he dissects the mysteries surrounding his grandmother.

The movie is directed by Chito Roño, known for horror classics like “Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara,” “Feng Shui,” “Sukob” and “The Ghost Bride.”

ABS-CBN Films is making a theatrical return in the last quarter of 2022 under Kriz Gazmen, who previously oversaw its subsidiary, Black Sheep Productions.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the upcoming Kapamilya films elated fans and supporters of the network, which has been franchise-less since May 2020.

“Star Cinema made an epic [and] unexpected comeback with 4 films lined-up to be shown in cinemas on the 4th quarter of 2022! Handa na ba kayo sa mga exciting part, mga marites at tolits? Taas ang kamay!!!!” a Facebook user wrote.

“So excited!!! Another hits from ABS CBN,” another online user exclaimed with clapping emojis.

“Congratulations, Star Cinema (movie camera emoji) for producing quality films,” a different Pinoy wrote.

In April this year, ABS-CBN inked a deal with GMA Network to air Star Cinema films on Kapuso’s channels.

Among the films on the lineup include the following hits:

Hello, Love, Goodbye

Alone/Together

Ang Babae Sa Septik Tank

Ang Cute ng Ina Mo!

No Other Woman

It Takes a Man and a Woman

The partnership between the two networks was deemed historic. Fans are also hopeful this could end the network rivalry.

