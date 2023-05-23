How to vote for Kathryn Bernardo for Asian Star Award category at Seoul Int’l Drama Awards

Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo marked another milestone in her stellar career.

Kathryn was nominated in the Outstanding Asian Stars category at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA), an annual awards show in Korea that recognizes excellence in drama worldwide.

The 18th edition of SDA will be held on September 21 with a simultaneous broadcast on Korea’s KBS2TV.

So far, there are no details if the prestigious event will also be live streamed.

The 27-year-old actress is up against big names from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and mainland China.

The following are the names of other artists nominated under the same category:

South Korea’s Lee Je-hoon and Yoon-ah

China’s Lai Ter-Chien, Wanghedi and Shuxin Yu

Thailand’s Nichkhun

Japan’s Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Kento Yamazaki

Taiwan’s Vivian Sung

According to the award-giving body, winners will be determined by the number of votes at the voting platform service Idolchamp.

This platform is also being used by K-pop and Korean drama fans to vote for their favorite artists to win at different awards shows in Korea.

Kathryn’s fans can start voting from June 15 until July 14.

Following this news, Twitter user @thecodestaff on May 22 uploaded step-by-step guidelines on how fans can vote for Kathryn on the app.

[ SDA 2023 GUIDELINE ] With the announcement of Kathryn Bernardo’s nomination for ‘Asian Star Award’ in SDA. Here are quick guidelines on how to create an account and earn CHAMSIMS on IDOLCHAMP. The Asian Star Award is usually given to 5-6 foreign actors including Philippines. pic.twitter.com/4zhEXaRVwX — thecodestaff (@thecodestaff) May 22, 2023

To vote, users have to download the mobile application available on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

After downloading the app, fans have to create their accounts. They then have to select their “bias” or favorite artist from the list of names within the platform.

They also have to earn “chamsims,” an in-app voting mechanism. The SDA is said to use Ruby chamsims.

Once the voting period starts, the “SDA 2023” can be clicked under the app’s Vote button.

They can cast their votes for Kathryn for the Asian Star Award category after earning enough ruby hearts or chamsims.

Fans urged fellow Kathryn stans to “power vote” for the Filipina actress by installing the app. They also congratulated the “Hello, Love, Goodbye” star for the nomination.

“Mukhang mag-i-install ulit ako ng Idol Champ ah,” a fan tweeted.

“Let’s bring Kathryn on the Korean red carpet! Let’s download and vote her on IDOL CHAMP!” another Twitter user said.

In 2022, Belle Mariano made history as the first Filipino actress to win the Outstanding Asian Star Awards at the SDA.

Other actors who have won the award are Dennis Trillo in 2016, Gabby Concepcion in 2017, Alden Richards in 2019 and Dingdong Dantes in 2020.