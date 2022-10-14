SEVENTEEN to stage concert at Philippine Arena

A few days after the two-day sold-out concert of SEVENTEEN in the Mall of Asia Arena, the all-male Korean group announced that they would return to the Philippines in December in a larger venue.

The group will have a concert on December 17 at Philippine Arena in Bulacan as part of SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN], concert organizer Live Nation Ph announced on Friday, October 5.

JUST ANNOUNCED! SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] – BULACAN SEVENTEEN heard you, and we're here to deliver the message. 💌

They’re coming back and it’s gonna be BETTER!

📆 December 17, 2022

📍Philippine Arena#세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN#SVT_WORLDTOUR_BETHESUN#BETHESUN pic.twitter.com/Tcbrl3meWH — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) October 14, 2022

The ticket prices, seat map and guidelines are yet to be released as of press time.

The fan club pre-sale is scheduled on October 23 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 pm, while the general sale is scheduled on October 25, 10 a.m. onwards.

Live Nation PH also encouraged fans to register as a CARAT member on Weverse until Tuesday, October 18, 1 p.m. Although, they noted that registration doesn’t guarantee a concert ticket.

Philippine Arena is one of the largest indoor arenas with about 55,000 seating capacity.

