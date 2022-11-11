‘Queen of Genovia’: Anne Hathaway to attend Business 20 Indonesia 2022 Summit

United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador Anne Hathaway will be speaking at the Business 20 Indonesia 2022 Summit.

The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

The actress will lead a session about “accelerating economic transformation and inclusive productivity growth,” the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Instagram.

Next, on the line, we are excited to welcome the inspiring business & influential leaders as the speaker of the following sessions “Accelerating economic transformation and inclusive productivity growth” Session 1. Anne Hathaway, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador#B20Indonesia2022 pic.twitter.com/OqC4x0dTrX — B20 (@b20) November 8, 2022

The appearance of the award-winning actress at the summit was welcomed by many. Some fans even cracked jokes referencing Anne’s film, “Princess Diaries.”

The film follows the story of Mia Thermopolis, a shy American teenager who discovers she is an heir to the fictional kingdom of Genovia.

“This seems like an important event because the Queen of Genovia will attend,” freelance journalist Kevin Ng jokingly said.

“Queen of Genovia first visit to Indonesia,” a social media user wrote.

“Welcome, your royal highness from Genovia #ThePrincessDiaries,” an online user quipped.

“Guys…it’s an important international forum. Of course, they invite then-Crown Princess and Queen of Genovia herself,” a Twitter user said in jest.

“Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi will ensure Indonesia-Genovia’s fruitful business relations,” illustrator Asmara Wreksono quipped.

The forum with the global business community will be held on November 13 to 14 in Bali, Indonesia.

Aside from Anne, other known personalities such as Tesla Inc. and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, and Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa, among others will also attend the summit,