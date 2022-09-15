Michael Kors mixes urban sensible with resort ease for spring/summer 2023

NEW YORK – Designer Michael Kors brought resort chic to the city at New York Fashion Week, in a versatile collection inspired by his post-pandemic travel binge.

“When I go to a resort now where people would have before

been totally not dressed, they’re dressed up. When I go to

cities now, people are kind of dressed like they’re at a resort

when the weather is warm,” he said.

“So, it’s sort of urban resort because… I’m a big city boy, but I’m a beach bum.”

Models in billowing shirts and kaftans zigzagged down a runway flanked by large palms before landing on an outdoor sidewalk. Poppy red, palm green and turquoise declared spring and summer, while metallics provided shimmer and glamour.

“It can go to a resort or it works in the city,” said Kors.

“And then on the other hand, black done in a very sort of linear, graphic way that can again go from the city to a resort. And then, yes, electric, electric shades worn head to toe.”

Serena Williams and Anne Hathaway were among the celebrities who attended the show on Wednesday.-Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Richard Chang