‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ star Kim Seon Ho to hold fan meet in Manila

PULP Live World announced that Korean actor Kim Seon Ho will be coming to Manila as part of his Asia tour.

“On the count of three, flash your heart eyes and blushing smiles because South Korea’s ultimate charmer, KIM SEON HO is coming to Manila!” the concert organizer said on Monday, November 14.

On the count of three, flash your heart eyes and blushing smiles because South Korea's ultimate charmer, KIM SEON HO is coming to Manila! The beginning of our 2023 is set to be filled with love as we welcome KIM SEON HO and his fan meeting tour.#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/JAf408LIvO — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 14, 2022

The event will be held on Jan. 22, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ticket selling will start on December 4 at 12 noon in SM ticket outlets nationwide and online.

Kim Seon Ho is known for his drama “Hometown-Cha-Cha-Cha” and “Start-Up.”

RELATED: Sponge Cola’s new song is inspired by K-drama ‘Start-Up’