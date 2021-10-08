WATCH: ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ stars take ‘Dimple challenge’

Your favorite dimple couple from the series Korean rom-com series “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” just faced off over the “dimple challenge.”

In a video released by streaming giant Netflix, the two scene-stealers Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho were asked to read compliments from their fans overseas and try not to laugh. Every time dimples appear as each of them hears a compliment, a point gets deducted from each of their scores.

During the challenge, the actors first put their serious game face on. However, as they kept playing Min-a and Seon-ho can be smiling from ear to ear.

This video shows who won and what was the punishment for losing the “dimple challenge”:

Min-a and Seon-ho are the lead stars of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” who are playing the roles Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Shik, respectively.

It is a remake of the film “Mr. Hong” was produced by Studio Dragon Corp.

Since it was released, the series has been trending online weekly due to its romantic plot. It follows the love story of a female dentist and a handyman on a seaside village.

It recently ranked eighth on the streaming service’s ratings worldwide, according to the data from FlixPatrol, a streaming rating firm.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is streaming on Netflix with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. —Rosette Adel

