Sponge Cola releases ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-cha’-inspired single

After releasing a song inspired by the Kdrama series “Start-Up” two years ago, OPM band Sponge Cola once again came up with another track influenced by another hit series.

On Wednesday, the band released the single “Hometown” which is inspired by Kim Seon Ho‘s and Shin Min-a‘s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

This Kdrama released last year follows the story of dentist Hyo Hye Jin, portrayed by Shin Min-a. She opened a clinic in a close-knit seaside village where she met Hong Banjang, played by Kim Seon-Ho, a charming handyman.

Sponge Cola’s vocalist and guitarist Yael Yuzon, who wrote the new single, attempted to “reimagine the coastal town, with its nosy neighbors forming a tight community, and a love story that felt very warm and familiar, despite being entirely new and foreign.”

Similar to the vibes given by the Kdrama, Sponge Cola in a statement said that the song’s “comforting warmth lingers and the lyrics just resonate with a lot of people who have been emotionally crushed and in love.”

“I wanted to capture the nuances of an ocean breeze in a song—the contrast of the stillness and the intensity,” the band’s vocalist and guitarist Yael said.

The band’s bassist Gosh Dilay, meanwhile, said that the song “feels like traveling to unfamiliar places, but still ends up unwinding and wanting to go home.”

Sponge Cola is scheduled to perform the song in their special anniversary showcase at the PETA Theater in Quezon City on Wednesday, December 14. This is part of their 20th-anniversary celebration.

The four-piece band will also hold a concert tour in the U.S. next year.