‘Minsan litratista’: How Jodi Sta. Maria became tourist photographer in Taiwan

Award-winning actress Jodi Sta. Maria became an instant photographer of some tourists during her vacation in Taiwan.

“Minsan artista…minsan litratista ng turista,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In a separate post on Twitter, Jodi was seen kneeling while taking photos of tourists at the National Palace Museum.

Sa Maynila artista. Sa ibang bansa, litratista ng mga tanawin at turista 😊👍🏻

Magandang umaga ☀️ pic.twitter.com/S0ybvrPT8y — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) January 22, 2023

Jodi said that she had a short vacation in Taiwan with her family.

“Unforgettable short but sweet sojourn with the family to Taiwan. Sometimes unplanned trips are the best. Til our next adventure!” she wrote.

Some online users adored Jodi’s interaction with other tourists.

“Swerte naman ng mga nag pa picture, eh isang ASIAN BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE ba naman mag picture sayo ehh,” a Twitter user said.

“Kaya mahal kita Jodz napaka humble mo. Enjoy ka lang at ingat lagi,” an online user wrote.

“Gandang litratista naman yarn,” a social media user commented with a smiling face with heart eyes emojis.

“Sa Maynila Best Actress. Sa ibang bansa Best Photographer hahaha,” an online user jokingly said.

Last December, “The Broken Marriage Vow” star received the Best Actress in a Leading Role award in the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore.

