Former ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ singer seeks help as he represents PH in international competition

A 2019 “Tawag ng Tanghalan” runner-up is looking for Filipinos’ support in his quest to conquer an international performing arts festival and competition in London.

Jex de Castro, who was “TNT All-Star Grand Resbak‘s” first runner-up before, announced that he is representing the Philippines at the 2023 Stars of the Albion Grand Prix.

It will be held in the British capital on March 4-5.

The multicultural project gathers musicians, dancers and artists from worldwide and provides opportunities for young emerging artists to showcase their talent.

It also aims to enhance their technical and performance skills, as well as establish and develop their careers.

The competition is organized by the Musica Nova Productions Agency and Academy under the Patronage of the World Association of Performing Arts.

Participants are given the opportunity to present their own cultural traditions and showcase their talent in front of an international audience.

They will also get the chance to be acquainted with British artists, teachers, producers and culture.

According to Jex, the competition is an avenue for him to reach more people through his music after failing to bag the TNT championship before.

“One of my New Year’s resolutions is to reintroduce myself and focus on my goals as an entertainer,” he said to Inquirer Entertainment.

“Thankfully, VEGA Entertainment Productions gave me just the jumpstart I needed. On January 1, they asked me if I was willing to join the competition and I thought, ‘This is my chance,’ so I said yes,” Jex added.

He admitted to being initially hesitant to join the competition due to financial concerns. However, he was later on convinced by his family and friends to pursue the opportunity.

“So I said sige, bahala na,” the singer said.

Last Friday, Jex announced his participation at the Stars of the Albion Grand Prix and said he needed to “raise a total of [350,000].”

“[You] want [to] be part of this? Maybe if there’ll be [350,000] people who’ll share a peso. We can make it happen!” he tweeted on January 20.

Hey Twitter! Jst want 2 let y'all know dat ill be represntng the PH at Stars of The Albion singing competition in London this March. But I need to raise a total of 350k. U want 2 be part of this? Maybe if there'll be 350k people who'll share a peso. We can make it happen! 💖 pic.twitter.com/03xJwvB1L4 — Jex de Castro (@akosijex) January 20, 2023

Jex also wrote a similar post on his Facebook on January 11.

“I am so glad to inform all of you that I was invited to represent the Philippines this coming March for Stars Of The Albion International Singing Competition in London UK,” he said.

“Regarding this, I need to raise funds for the fees and all the expenses needed while I’m there for the competition. If you know some people from the government, any brand, or people who want to sponsor me on this journey, don’t hesitate to send me a message,” the singer added.

“Hope we can make this happen. I am so ready to make you all proud and bring pride to our country,” he further said.

Previous Pinoys representing the Philippines at the competition are “TNT” singer Rachel Gabreza, Marlon Macabaya and Denise Melanie Du Lagrosa.

Rachel was the winner in its 2018 edition.

This was followed by Marlon in 2019, while Denise landed second place in the same year.