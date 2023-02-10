Filipino-Japanese artist Alan Shirahama named Philippine tourism ambassador

The Department of Tourism named Filipino-Japanese performer and actor Alan Shirahama as the new tourism ambassador for the Philippines.

This was announced by the DOT on Thursday, February 9.

The Filipino-Japanese star also met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, who are currently in Japan with other government officials and personalities for a five-day “official working visit.”

RELATED: Rundown: Delegates who joined Marcos’ Japan trip

On Instagram, the celebrity said he is honored to be the country’s tourism ambassador.

“Yet another dream has come true…I was honored to be appointed [as Ambassador of Tourism in the Philippines],” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Shirahama 白濱亜嵐 (@alan_shirahama_official)

In a separate Instagram post, Shirahama revealed that one of the most beautiful places he visited during his Philippine trip is Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Shirahama 白濱亜嵐 (@alan_shirahama_official)

Shirahama is born to a Filipino mother and a Japanese father.

The Filipino-Japanese star is the leader of the popular J-pop group Generations from Exile Tribe.

Apart from dance performances, Shirahama is part of some acting projects. Some of his films are “Daytime Shooting Star,” “Prince of Legend” and “One in a Hundred Thousand.”