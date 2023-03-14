Stray Kid’s Bang Chan sings Yeng Constantino’s ‘Ikaw’ during Manila concert

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan serenaded their Filipino fans with Yeng Constantino’s “Ikaw” during their Manila concert last weekend.

During the concert, the Stray Kid’s leader said he likes the song “Ikaw.”

“This is really a good song. I really love this song,” Bang Chan said.

Meanwhile, the fans of the group sang along with Bang Chan making a huge choir in SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Many Filipino fans were surprised about the K-pop idol’s fluency in singing a Filipino song.

“My question is why was Bang Chan so fluent when he sang ‘Ikaw’…I KNEW HE WAS FILO SOMEHOW????” a Twitter user said in jest.

“He’s fluent in speaking Tagalog,” an online user said.

“He is so sweet singing to his fans in their language,” a social media user wrote.

“BANGCHAN SINGING IKAW IS ONE OF TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHT!!” a social media user wrote.

“NOT ME FALLING OFF MY CHAIR AND FELL TO MY KNEES WHEN BANG CHAN STARTED SINGING IKAW, I WAS LITERALLY KNEELING! I’M WEAK FOR BANG CHAN TAGALOG,” an online user commented.

Bang Chan’s performance was also noticed by Filipino music icon Yeng.

On Twitter, she retweeted a snippet of Bang Chan singing her song with the caption: “Awww…[heart emoji].”

Last January 25, Stray Kids also visited the country for a fan meet. Stray Kids last performed in Manila during their “Unveil” Tour in 2019.

RELATED: NCT Dream’s Renjun sings Morissette Amon’s ‘Akin Ka Na Lang’