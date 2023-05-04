Congratulatory messages pour in for Rita Gaviola after Senior High graduation

Rita Gaviola, who gained fame after being dubbed as the “Badjao Girl,” graduated from Senior High School.

Rita on May 2 shared this milestone in an Instagram post with photos of herself and her family.

In her photos, the 19-year-old model was also proudly wearing her graduation gown and cap.

Rita dedicated this achievement to her non-showbiz boyfriend and their child.

“Kayo yung dahilan kung bakit ginagalingan ko sa lahat ng bagay,” she said in the caption.

Her fans showered Rita with congratulatory messages in the comments section. They also expressed well wishes for her journey.

“Congratulations! Keep on going to make your dreams come true,” a fan said.

“Aabangan ka namin sa college journey mo,” another commenter wrote.

“Congrats! Inaabangan ko na magiging successful ka balang araw,” another Filipino commented.

Rita recently gained buzz online after she proudly posted a photo of her baby girl on Instagram.

While her fans congratulated her for bearing a child, some Filipinos threw scathing remarks at her for being a teenage mom.

In an episode of “Bawal Ang Judgemental” segment of “Eat Bulaga,” Rita bared that she got hurt by such comments.

“Marami silang sinasabi about ‘bobo,’ ganyan, ‘sinayang mo ‘yung career mo’, ‘inuna mo pa ‘yung kalandian.’ Siyempre para sa part ko, sobrang sakit kasi hindi nila alam ‘yung dinadanas ko. Parang ang dali sa kanila manghusga ng tao na hindi nila kilala,” she was quoted in a report as saying.

Rita grew up in poverty and had to beg on the streets to make a living for her seven siblings and parents.

She became an internet sensation after a candid photo of her circulated on social media in May 2016.

This picture was taken at the Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon.

Earning her the nickname “Badjao Girl,” the photo opened up opportunities for Rita in modeling and entertainment in the country.

In the same year, the breadwinner made her debut on television as a teen housemate at “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7.”

Rita now runs her own food business while still modeling for well-known retail brands.