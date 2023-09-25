‘Queen of memes’: Maris Racal’s updated crying meme featured on Thai Twitter anew

Actress-singer Maris Racal once again went viral in the Land of Smiles when she recreated her old crying meme where she used her laptop and had an instant mood shift in the middle of typing.

The showbiz personality on Saturday, September 23 shared a video of herself crying while using a laptop.

In the clip, she was sporting a new hairstyle.

Reports said Maris had accidentally cut some of her bangs too short, resulting in the asymmetrical fringe.

“I look like a pencil,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Pero okay na ako ngayon, medyo tumubo na siya,” the actress added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

Maris also shared the clip on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where it immediately earned viral status.

“Basta mag-ingat na lang kayo sa paggupit ng micro bangs topper [or] wig,” she wrote as a follow-up comment with a loudly crying emoji.

It didn’t take long for her to notice that her clip had reached an X account in Thailand.

“I LOVE THAILAND. Umabot na naman po tayo sa kanilaaa,” Maris said in a repost.

The clip was shared by a verified account.

“Saved a new meme to play with again,” the account said, as translated into English.

ได้เซฟมีมใหม่เก็บไว้เล่นอีก 555555555555555555555555555555555555555 pic.twitter.com/oKqey3TQdR — ` 마 크 잭 슨 . (@jsmtjyygyjbbjb) September 23, 2023

The clip amused Pinoy X users who called her an “international icon” and the “queen of memes.”

Others jokingly called her “Thai queen.”

In 2021, Maris shared a clip of her crying while typing on a laptop.

By the 10th-second mark of the video, she wipes her tears and immediately shifts her mood.

The clip became so viral that it got featured in the social media account of BuzzFeed, an American news organization.

It was also reposted by Thai accounts before.

SPOT.ph reported that “the meme was first used on the Thai Twitterverse barely two weeks after it first went viral in the Philippines.”

“Even JOOX Thailand, their local arm of the massive Asian streaming service, had to take part in the action. They used the meme on April 27 to talk about the JOOX Thailand Music Awards, an annual event they have been hosting since 2017,” the publication said.