Maris Racal’s reaction to tabloid headline about acting amuses Pinoys

Kapamilya actress Maris Racal reacted to a tabloid headline that reported about her acting in the romantic drama series “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

The actress on Tuesday shared a photo of a tabloid front page which featured a story with the title: “MARIS, ITINODO NA ANG KAARTEHAN”

“Wait, nakaka-pressure,” she wrote on April 16.

Her post has amassed 39,000 likes, 3,300 reposts and 172 replies so far.

It also amused some Filipinos on the platform who are aware of her role as Irene Tiu in “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

“Itodo mo pa lalo, Irene. HAHAHAHA,” a user commented.

“‘Di pa ata todo ‘yun. Pero very aliw ako sa kaartehan mo, mii,” another Pinoy commented.

“Irene Tui ‘yan eh,” wrote a different user.

“Bonggahan mu pa, mhie! #MaThon #MarisRacal #anthonyjennings,” another Pinoy commented, using the “MaThon” hashtag which is a portmanteau of the actress and Anthony Jenning‘s first names.

Maris has been earning buzz for her onscreen chemistry with Anthony, who plays the character of Snoop in the series.

The actress plays the role of Irene, a sassy rich girl, while Anthony portrays Snoop Manansala, a street-smart guy with a sense of humor.

Their tandem has been called “Snorene,” a portmanteau of their character’s first names.

Scenes from their series have been going viral as Filipinos express amusement at their dialogue and how their characters throw witty clapbacks at each other.

Maris previously opened up about working with Anthony and the unexpected popularity their onscreen tandem has created.

“Thankful po talaga kami sa nakaisip na i-pair kami. Thankful ako, doon, nakilala ko si Anthony. Sobrang sarap katrabaho, sobrang sarap kaeksena,” she shared before.

“Finally, nakahanap din ako ng kaeksena na sobrang well-connected and alam namin kung saan namin gusto dalhin ‘yung eksena. We are just having fun kung saan namin dadalhin ‘yung eksena,” the actress added.

She also reflected on the series’ impact on her career as an actress.

“Natuwa ako sa results ng story and all. Doon ko na-realize na sa bawat eksena na binibigay sa inyo, ibigay mo talaga lahat ng best mo. Ibigay mo ‘yung 100% mo. Even more than that, kasi you’ll never know ano mangyayari because of that,” she said.

“I’m very happy sa lahat ng surprises na hatid ng show na ito para sa akin at sa aming lahat. Everything was so unexpected. But we are happy about the result,” Maris added.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will air its final episode on May 10.

It tells the story of two Gen Zs and how their views about money and culture affect their relationship with themselves and each other.

It stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in their first teleserye.