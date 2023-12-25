‘So cute’: Nova Villa joins ‘Ang Kampana’ TikTok trend

Veteran actress Nova Villa caught social media users’ attention as she her video learning the popular “Ang Kampana” dance trend with “Can’t Buy Me Love” stars Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings on TikTok gained traction.

The Christmas song “Ang Kampana Ng Simbahan” was revived on TikTok wherein creators “dance” to its chorus with an easy and fun choreography.

Maris seemed to have encouraged Nova, known for her role as Dolphy’s partner in “Home Along Da Riles,” to join this trend on the video-sharing service.

Maris on December 24 uploaded a video showing her teaching the latter the steps to “Ang Kampana.”

Nova could not keep up at first but eventually managed to pull through in the end.

“So cute,” the young actress said.

The video has since garnered 703,00 views and 86,000 hearts on the platform so far.

Before their video, local singers Yeng Constantino and Zephanie Dimaranan also gained buzz on social media after they were spotted shooting their version of the “Ang Kampana Ng Simbahan” dance in the background of a TV Patrol report.

They could be seen in the corner of a venue dancing silly and happily, while Jacque Manabat was being interviewed.

Neither Yeng nor Zephanie was aware that they were caught in the frame of TV Patrol’s camera.

Yeng, however, was the first one who learned about their video-bombing incident. She posted about it on her Instagram account on December 12.

“TV Patrol saw it first,” she wrote in the caption.

“@zephanie sulok na sulok pa tayo dito kala natin may sarili tayong mundo,” the acclaimed singer also said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeng Constantino (@yeng)

Zephanie, who was the first winner of “Idol Philippines,” later saw this post.

“WAHAHA DI KO KINAKAYA ATE!” she commented.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Gary Valenciano, Chie Filomeno and other celebrities also found their unexpected appearance in the news report amusing.

The age-old Christmas carol became a trend on TikTok and was turned into a fun dance number late this year.

Some parishes have also incorporated it into the choir performances during Holy Mass celebrations, much to the delight of the church-going crowd.

One of the videos, which gained millions of views on TikTok, showed a priest joining the choir in performing the fun moves in front of a crowd of churchgoers.

Based on the uploader, this Holy Mass was celebrated in Talisay City in Cebu.

The “Ang Kampana Ng Simbahan” was originally performed by a local recording artist named Leo Valdez as part of the 1981 medley album “Pamasko Ng Mga Bituin.”