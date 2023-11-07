Ivan Dorschner breaks silence amid questions on inactive social media accounts

After being mum on social media for a long period, “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010” alum Ivan Dorschner broke his prolonged silence in an email sent to an individual.

The Filipino-American actor-model recently shared a screengrab of a response he sent to a person asking why he is no longer posting on any of his social media accounts.

Ivan has a verified Facebook page, an account in the X (formerly Twitter) platform, a Threads profile, an Instagram page and a TikTok account.

None of them have posts for the past few months, except for his Twitter account which last posted the following on March 15, 2023:

“Stay clever out there, it’s good for your health.”

Ivan’s last Facebook post was on March 11, 2021. His Instagram page, meanwhile, last shared a picture on July 26, 2022.

The actor’s last TikTok content was posted in 2017, while his Threads profile does not contain any posts.

His Facebook and Instagram Stories, however, both contain the screengrab of his response to the email query.

“Hi, good evening po. I just want to ask if bakit ‘di ka na nagpo-post sa social medias mo?” the individual said in an email sent to Ivan.

The actor responded that “social media has proven to be overwhelming” for him.

“It also has a strange psychological loop that trains people to get caught in [its] world,” he added.

The PBB alum reminded the sender that social media “doesn’t represent the real world we live in.”

“It’s simply a poor [or] colorful combination of what people chose [to] share on it. And after many years and versions, Friendster, Myspace, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok… they’ve all become an Advertisement Platform taking advantage of our distracted minds, to further distract us and take us away [from] the things that matter,” Ivan said.

“Now, I do see the quality of being informed about the current events and we can get very updated perspective on what’s happening,” he continued.

“However, social media tends to spread an underdeveloped sense of ideas about whatever event is happening, which we know might not be reliable because people usually share something that gets attention (good and bad), why?” Ivan said.

“Because the social media platform gives the illusion of someone being commendable or popular, where, in fact, they are merely seeing people engage with them from their post [or] topic of discussion,” he added.

The model-actor said that people can have “meaningful discussions in real life, with real people.”

“Which is what social media was supposed to be based on, anyway. Instead, the owners and developers of these social media apps have let greed get ahead of them and have let businesses across the globe ‘buy the attention’ of [its] users,” Ivan added.

He then requested the sender to “reconsider using social media,” describing it as “a perfected psychological manipulation platform that hasn’t been [regulated] yet for public consumption.”

Ivan also said the “younger minds” or the “future generations” are the “most [susceptible] to influence.”

Ivan added that while he doesn’t like social media, he believes that there are still “good things on the internet.”

He then shared a video of a cat leaping in surprise when a toaster ejects a slice of bread.

Ivan rose to fame as a housemate in ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010” where he was housemates with James Reid, Bret Jackson, Devon Seron, Ryan Bang and Yen Santos, among others.

He then appeared in variety shows and bagged roles in television programs and movies until he temporarily left showbiz for four years.

In a past interview, Ivan said that he focused on his studies and “took a few workshops” in Hollywood.

In November 2016, the actor had a showbiz comeback and became a talent of GMA Network. He also credited James for convincing him to return to the entertainment industry.

Ivan last appeared in GMA’s “Pepito Manaloto” as Chino in 2019. He has no known films or TV appearances ever since.