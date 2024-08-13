British pop star Griff to headline ‘We Play Here’ 2024 school tour with Stell, Dilaw, more

British singer-songwriter Griff, who recently opened for top international artists Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Taylor Swift, is marking her first performance in the Philippines at the return of the “We Play Here” series of live performances.

Her debut album “Vertigo,” released in July, is set to be performed live in the Warner Music Philippines’ music fest, kicking off its school tour August 23 this year at the University of the Philippines-Diliman (UP) College of Science Amphitheater.

“Tears For Fun” and “Anything” explore themes of introspection despite their upbeat nature, but overall offer a relatable look at relationships and love.

Griff opened for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2023 for a few European dates, including Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

She also was part of the opening for Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour in London and a supporting act for Sabrina Carpenter’s US tour later this year.

Viral pop band Dilaw, on the other hand, will return to the We Play Here stage, which was popularized for their breakout song, “Uhaw (Tayong Lahat),” a track that has over 167 million Spotify streams and over a million videos on TikTok.

Two months after releasing his solo debut EP, SB19’s Stell will also headline this year’s music fest, featuring songs in his album “Room,” with pop artist Arthur Miguel, known for his hit songs “Lihim” and “Ang Wakas.”

The headliners are joined by the rising five-piece OPM band Kahel, composed of Marko, JP, Isaiah, Erol, Stephen and Rhodie. They are known for their songs “Diwata” and “Prinsesa ng Gabi.”



Alternative pop rock group Letters from June, which penned the track “Bituin,” will likewise perform alongside folk-pop band Sugarcane, Davaoeño singer-songwriter Paul Pablo and young hip-hop acts, PLAYERTWO.

The event, which will be staged in partnership with KDR Music House and UP Advertising Core, was initially set at the UP Film Institute Film Center, but was moved to a bigger venue due to popular demand, We Play Here announced on August 8.

Early Bird tickets are sold out, but regular tickets are still available at P750 each here.