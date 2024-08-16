Pinoys online recognize EJ Obiena’s flair for words

Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena showed another side of himself during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Aside from his athletic persona, Pinoys noticed the pole vaulter’s knack for words and clarity of mind.

Some Pinoys online unearthed his 2021 column on The Philippine Star where he wrote about the mammoth support it takes to win an Olympic medal.

He also bared the inner workings of the sport as an industry, and the practical systems in place that either hinder or nurture him.

“Athlete na, writer pa? Lahat na lang ng talent, EJ Obiena?! 😩 what a man ✨,” an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Soon, the public also recognized not only his writing skills but artistic inclinations as well.

Apparently, EJ Obiena was also a writer and is good at drawing. Lahat na sinalo mo EJ 🫠 pic.twitter.com/5HSZArXAac — Ken (@kenyowwww) August 13, 2024

“He’s the cousin your mom brings up to pressure you 😩,” one X user wrote.

EJ’s articulacy is also evident in his interviews and posts.

i dont think ill ever get tired watching his interviews like gosh ej obiena is so smart; you can get a glimpse of it even in a short interview. pic.twitter.com/rntfLpNyrd — 🍓 (@tulips4summer) August 14, 2024

One of his most recent posts is a series of posts on X where he shared a heartfelt message to supporters, and discussed how he plans to move forward after falling short for a medal.

1. First, I am filled with gratitude for the support of all of you, and to be loved at times like this, by the country that raised me. I am indeed blessed!! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/VKbQfaN80E — EJ Obiena (@ejobienapv) August 13, 2024

I am back in training, I am back in the game, and I am going to attack the rest of the season and make you proud. You are going to see more from me, and see the Philippine Flag raised and raised on a global stage. Let’s get on with it! 💪#notdoneyet pic.twitter.com/i6owAimzG4 — EJ Obiena (@ejobienapv) August 13, 2024

Many supporters are touched by the 28-year-old’s ability to metabolize such a feat.

“Every time may tweet ‘to si EJ nakakalingid ng luha. Galing niya magsulat grabe 🫡,” a Filipino user shared.

“Best in essay writing jud ni si EJ ba. In fairness. Congrats, EJ!,” another Pinoy wrote.

“I don’t know pero ito yung type ng tao na gusto mo talagang maging ka group lalo sa thesis defense,” another online user said in jest.

More than the artifice that EJ’s writing shows, people also saw in him a commendable mentality and toughness of spirit.

“Thank you EJ, not just for finishing 4th at the Paris Olympics. But more so for the character and the values you’ve shown and taught our young, aspiring athletes. Get a much needed rest, recuperation, and then get back on the field. Godspeed,” another online user replied to EJ.

“Thank you EJ for inspiring us to always be the best of ourselves everyday in spite of our own challenges. You inspire us to get back stronger! Salamat ulit and looking forward to seeing you more in winning your battles. Mabuhay ka!” an X user Tweeted.

EJ evidently inspired numerous Filipinos to continuously fight in life. He also showed a charismatic pull for dedicated fans.

“Podium finish for EJ Obiena at the LA Olympics 2028 🥹 Siya talaga pinakagusto kong magka-medal among our delegates. We’ll continue to root for you, EJ!,” an online user posted.

“My fave national athlete ,” another fan wrote.

Obiena, who finished fourth in the final round of the men’s pole vault in the 2024 Paris Olympics, arrived in the Philippines from France on August 13, along with the rest of the Filipino Olympian bets.

He visited his high school alma mater where he was warmly welcomed and was given cash incentives on Wednesday.

EJ OBIENA RETURNS TO HIS ALMA MATER Filipino Olympian and pole vaulter EJ Obiena returned on Wednesday to his high school alma mater, Chiang Kai Shek College, where he was warmly welcomed. Obiena received P1 million each from the Angelo King Foundation, the Filipino Chinese… pic.twitter.com/8amebu7A20 — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 15, 2024

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan said that EJ was not able to join the homecoming parade for Filipino Olympians as he is set to compete overseas.