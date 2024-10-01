‘It’s what I want’: Maiqui Pineda responds to criticisms vs Robi Domingo’s birthday wish vlog

Maiqui Pineda, the wife of host Robi Domingo, responded to questions about her husband’s birthday wish of wanting to have a child with her soon.

The television host on Friday, September 27, turned 35 years old and released a two-part video on Instagram where he shared the life lessons and realizations he has gained since tying the knot last January.

Robi revealed of “having some birthday blues” and said that he hopes to have a “baby Robi” or baby Maiqui” or even “twins” by “next year, when the Lord permits it and when her condition permits it.”

“My plan in the next five years is to be a better house-band and husband,” the host said in his video.

He added that he is “so ready to give all the love” to their future baby.

“Alam mo ‘yung may plano ka dati, especially I’m a man with a plan all the time, talagang naka-ayos iyan,” the teary-eyed host said.

“But last year was really a blow and questioned me, ‘Ano ba ang nangyayari, ano bang mangyayari,’ especially with Maiqui and then, nakaka-kasa na ako na by this year — actually by this month — sana mayroon na akong anak, ‘di ba? And it happened, it’s hard,” Robi added.

Despite Maiqui’s condition, Robi has high hopes of fulfilling his dreams of becoming a father and having a normal life with her.

“Maybe it’s not time yet, not yet. But I am hoping na mangyari ‘yun,” the host said.

Robi stated that for his birthday wish, he wanted his wife to recover from her illness so they could “go back” to their “original plan.”

“It’s my wish for my birthday. It’s not for me anymore,” he shared.

Robi’s videos drew flak from some online users who thought he was “insensitive” to his wife’s feelings, especially baring his wish to have a child soon.

“It’s all ME, ME, ME, ME. Ang narcissistic nito. Gusto niya gumaling wife niya just so she can give him a child?” a Filipino commented.

“Imbis na his wife can focus on healing, iisipin pa niya na ‘di siya enough kasi ‘di siya makapag-provide ng anak for this dude. Gretchen definitely dodged a bullet,” the online user added, referring to Robi’s ex, television presenter Gretchen Ho.

“Robi, aware ka naman sa condition ng asawa before pa kayo ikasal. AWARE KA DUN, BEH! Ang off lang na ini-air mo ‘to sa public. Idk [I don’t know] if nag-iisip ka ba o ano nung ginawa mo ‘to, kasi nakaka-dagdag ‘to sa pressure sa misis mo. Hay t*ng*na, mga lalake nga naman,” another online user wrote.

“I can never be emphatic towards men about wanting to have children kasi at the end of the day, babae ang maghihirap sa buong proseso. It’s kinda unfair for Maiqui rin na may iniindang sakit na nga, then may pressure pa from [you] about this??” a different online user argued.

Maiqui addressed the reactions through a question-and-answer on Instagram on Monday, September 30.

“How did you feel about the post?” an online user asked with a smiling face emoji, referring to Robi’s video.

“No issues at all. I’ve openly mentioned it here before, but he has a bigger reach, hehe. It’s both our goals, our plans, and our wishes, but we acknowledge the reality of things and have chosen to trust in God’s plans and timings instead,” she answered.

“But we are hopeful! Just have to wait a bit and do some work for now. But the prayers and support mean a lot. So, thank you!!” Maiqui added.

Another Instagram user told Maiqui to “not pressure” herself to get pregnant.

“Don’t worry, there’s really no pressure at all. No one has made me feel that way. But I know it’s what I want, so I’m just doing what I can to hopefully make that happen one day,” she replied.

She also included a picture of a pet dog, saying it is her “baby” for now.

Another Instagram user was more direct with their message to Maiqui.

“As a wife, do [you] feel pressured when [your] husband said ‘I should’ve been a father [already] at this point,'” the online user wrote.

“To answer this question, I do not feel pressured by him or anyone. It was my plan too, because I know it’s what I want. And that’s what I’m working towards,” Maiqui responded with a smiling emoticon.

“Maybe I should write about my pregnancy planning story too. Yes or no?” she added with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

Earlier this year, the couple revealed that Maiqui was battling a rare autoimmune disease called dermatomyositis, which causes skin rash and muscle inflammation.

Apart from affecting the muscles, the disease also causes skin problems.

Maiqui previously revealed that the condition has left her feeling joint pains before, to the point of having difficulty in performing simple tasks like slicing food, opening bottles and doors, and lifting objects.

Reports said she and Robi were batchmates at Ateneo de Manila University.

They started going out as friends until they developed feelings for each other.

In the latter part of 2019, Robi started posting pictures of Maiqui on social media.

They got engaged in 2022 and married in January this year.