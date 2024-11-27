‘Stay strong’: Prayers pour in for Miranda family after Chito confirms arrest of wife Neri

Messages of sympathy and support were sent to Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda following his Instagram post on Wednesday, November 27, about the arrest of his wife, Neri Naig-Miranda.

Chito broke his silence on the reported arrest of Neri over complaints for estafa and securities violation.

The Parokya Ni Edgar singer defended his wife and said that his wife, saying Neri was only an endorser of a brand and was used to scam investors.

“Wala siyang kinuhang pera sa ibang tao, lahat ng pera nila na kay Chanda, ang may ari ng Dermacare,” Chito wrote.

“Sobrang bait po ni Neri… as in sooobra. Eto yung babaeng kinulong ninyo without bail, habang nakalaya pa yung mga tunay na may kasalanan,” he also said.

Several celebrities took to the comment sections to express their support for Chito and Neri.

Jugs Jugueta, frontman of The Itchyworms, singer Ogie Alcasid and actress Isabel Oli-Prats commented prayer emojis in the post.

Several online users also prayed for their strength amid the trial the Miranda family is facing.

“Stay strong idol. Praying for Mrs. Neri,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Stay strong Idol! Mananaig din ang katotohanan,” another wrote.

“Lord, I pray for Ms. Neri Miranda & her family. I pray You would comfort her when she’s in despair & ease her fear & pain. I pray that those around her would treat her fairly & compassionately. I pray for the safety of Ms. Neri,” a Facebook user commented.

“Finally, ito talaga inaantay ko Chito. Follower na ko ni Ms Neri before pandemic pa, alam kong hindi nya kayang gawin yung mga ganitong bagay. Sana ma-sort out agad, hoping for the best,” another said.