Ben&Ben’s 1st arena concert goes beyond sound with 3D animation

Ben&Ben’s first-ever arena concert on Saturday, December 14, took their fans, collectively called “Liwanag”, to new dimensions with their groundbreaking 3D animation.

Fans immersed themselves in a visual feast with the nine-piece collective’s three-hour-long 3D-enhanced concert produced by Ovation Productions and directed by Paolo Valenciano.

The sold-out concert, titled “The Traveller Across Dimensions” after Ben&Ben’s third studio album, came to life on stage at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It’s a wrap for @BenAndBenMusic’s first-ever concert at the MOA Arena. The sold-out show, produced by @ovationprod, ran for three hours. | via @rosette_adelpic.twitter.com/YOo3JL0UJ2 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) December 15, 2024

The album came with stunning animated visuals that were witnessed by concertgoers on stage. It follows the journey of its central character, Liwanag, as she embarks on an enchanting adventure to find inner peace. As she travels through three symbolic realms—Light, Energy, and Feel—Liwanag confronts trials that challenge her path toward self-discovery.

Liwanag, the character also met another character named Mahiwaga during the journey.

The multimedia elements inspired by the album gave concertgoers an innovative and multi-dimensional experience perfectly blended with the band’s live music. They sang a total of 28 songs, which included a mash-up of “Bibingka and “Ilang Tulog Na Lang” to match the holiday season.

The award-winning band also performed their hits “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay”, “Leaves”, “Could Be Something,” “Maybe the Night,” “Kathang Isip”, “Araw-Araw” and “Ride Home” among others.

Indie favorite Ena Mori opened the concert, while their producer, Ziv, made a guest appearance as an instrumentalist.

The concert also saw a heartfelt moment when a surprise proposal took place during Ben&Ben’s performance of “Tomorrow With You.”

The band acknowledged the newly engaged couple, as the crowd cheered them on.

During the concert, a surprise proposal took place as a concertgoer popped the question to his partner while @BenAndBenMusic performed “Tomorrow with You”, delighting the crowd #TheTravellerAcrossDimensionsConcert | via @rosette_adelpic.twitter.com/ME8WZHUsj5 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) December 15, 2024

Ben&Ben took to social media on Sunday to thank their fans for supporting them throughout their journey in the OPM industry.

“Grabe, sobrang puno ang mga puso namin dahil sa pagmamahal niyo sa amin at sa musika namin. Thank you for always showing up for us, Liwanag,” the nine-piece band said. “Thank you to our listeners, old and new – whether na-discover niyo kami sa soundcloud years ago or sa social media weeks ago, thank you,” they added.

The band also expressed gratitude to everyone behind their milestone concert.

“Maraming maraming salamat din sa lahat ng bumuo ng The Traveller Across Dimensions concert – mula simula hanggang dulo!” Ben&Ben said. “We are so so grateful that we get to create meaningful music na nasasamahan kayo sa araw-araw niyo at nagiging parte ng storya niyo. We love you all and we are excited to journey across dimensions with you!,” they concluded.

Last week, Ben&Ben also reached another milestone as they appeared on a billboard for Spotify in New York’s Times Square, expanding their global presence.

This high-profile feature on the digital billboard is part of an initiative to promote their concept album, “The Traveller Across Dimensions”.