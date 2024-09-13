Ben&Ben, Over October to perform at benefit concert

Filipino bands Ben&Ben and Over October are set to perform at a benefit concert this month.

Called “Hamon ng Panahon”, the concert aims to help the programs of The Noche Buena Project and the Focolare Movement. The Noche Buena Project is a collective youth initiative aimed at giving Christmas dinner packages or meals to less fortunate families all over the country while Focolare Movement is an ecclesiastical community.

Meanwhile, among the performers at the benefit concert are nine-piece band Ben&Ben, known for hit songs “Araw-Araw” and “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay”, as well as Over October who sang hit songs “Ikot” and “Kaakit-akit.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Ben&Ben, long-time supporters of the Noche Buena Project! Join us as they take the stage once again, sharing their soulful sounds for a cause! AND— Catch Over October, a rising star in the OPM scene, as they perform at Hamon ng Panahon!,” The Noche Buena Project said in a Facebook post.

The benefit concert will be held a t the Quadricentennial Pavilion in University of Santo Tomas, Manila at 8 p.m. on September 29.



The tickets for the event, priced P1,000 to P3,800 are available online on the Ticket2Me website.

Here are the breakdown of the ticket prices: