‘Ramdam ko siya’: Jodi Sta. Maria amuses with reaction to bills statement

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria amused Filipinos with her reaction to the arrival of this month’s credit card bills.

The actress on Thursday, December 26, posted an Instagram Story of herself covered in snow, wearing an unamused expression with the text:

“POV: Dumating na card bills mo for December.”

It was accompanied by three emojis of money with wings.

Jodi is currently out of the country.

The post was reported by some news outlets who uploaded her photo on their pages.

Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital reposted the image on its Facebook, amassing 1,300 pure laugh reactions and 55 comments so far.

“Kaskas pa more,” an online user wrote, referring to the swiping of a credit card.

“Nanlamig bigla,” another Pinoy commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Ramdam ko [siya]. Hahaha,” a different Facebook user said.

“Mukha ng nag-exceed sa budget,” another Filipino wrote.

“Mag-cry na lang ako,” a different Facebook user commented.

December is typically the month when companies distribute bonuses and the 13th-month pay to their employees.

It’s also the holiday season filled with gift-giving, parties, and reunions, a time for splurging.