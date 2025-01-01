Wembanyama a towering presence on chess board too

Victor Wembanyama has established himself as a force on the NBA hardwood, but on Saturday showed he can make moves on the chess board as well as the San Antonio Spurs’ center took on fans at a park in New York.

The 20-year-old Frenchman encouraged his followers on X to join him at Washington Square Park’s famed Chess Plaza for some games and a few dozen did just that despite rainy conditions.

“This is the biggest chess game of my life,” one opponent said while seated across from the 7-foot 3-inch Wembanyama, who won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award last season and an Olympic silver medal with France last summer.

“I was just feeling like it, and that’s enough of a reason,” Wembanyama said in a video on social media.

“It was a lot of fun. I lost against two pros but I won against my brother, so it was worth it,” he added with a laugh.

“Wemby” first started playing chess when he was seven and said he hoped to bring together other NBA players with a passion for the game. He suggested an NBA players’ chess tournament, with proceeds going to charity.

