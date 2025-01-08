Pinoys think Bad Bunny’s new album cover gives off ‘Filipino’ vibes

Some Filipinos said the new album cover of Puerto Rican singer-rapper Bad Bunny evokes “Filipino” vibes.

A pop culture-oriented account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform posted the cover of the artist’s sixth solo studio album, titled “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (I Should Have Taken More Photos).

Some Filipino users on the platform pointed out that the cover appeared to have been taken in the Philippines.

The album artwork features two white monobloc chairs placed on grass, surrounded by large banana leaves.

Cover art for Bad Bunny’s new album, ‘DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOTos,’ out January 5. pic.twitter.com/MPp1j35igF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2025

“Alam mo masaya ‘yung chismis kung ganito ‘yung set-up tapos may isawan sa gilid,” physician Jai Cabajar quipped in a repost.

“Jusko [Diyos ko], sa’min ‘yan sa bukid, talagang ganyan ang vibe, ta’s may inuman sa bandang tabi at videokehan,” another online user joked.

“UP Mindanao realness,” another Pinoy commented.

“Parang sa bukid [niyo] lang, @raxenne,” a different online user wrote, tagging a friend.

“The way this can be anywhere in a province in the Philippines,” another Pinoy commented with a loudly crying emoji.

Some online users around the globe thought that the scenario could also apply to other countries.

“Serving kondangan in Indonesia realness,” an X user commented.

“The funny about this photo is that it could be anywhere in Africa, South America, Central America or the Caribbean,” another X user thought.

Monobloc chairs are a common sight in the Philippines, where provinces are often filled with banana trees boasting large, lush leaves.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is an urban singer from Puerto Rico who became a success writing and singing in Spanish, rather than switching to English — as many others do — to appeal to a broader international audience.

The three-time Grammy winner is known for the songs “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Dakiti,” “Moscow Mule,” and “I Like It,” among others.

His 2020 album, “El Último Tour del Mundo,” became the first all-Spanish album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Last year, American record executive DJ Khaled also amused Pinoys with his outfit, which some thought resembled a munchkin snack.

