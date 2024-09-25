‘How to unsee?’: DJ Khaled’s look serves up ‘choco butternut vibes’ for Pinoys

A picture of American record executive DJ Khaled amused Filipinos who thought his outfit resembled a munchkin snack.

Khaled on Monday, September 23, posted a picture of him with K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN members Woozi, Vernon and Mingyu on Instagram with the caption:

“Bless up, Stay tuned.”

The post was accompanied by a fire emoji. The record producer also tagged the account of the boy group.

The picture made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where a Filipino user commented that Khaled appeared to resemble a choco butternut munchkin.

Dunkin’, a donut company, sells this snack, known as a munchkin.

“Bakit ‘yung damit ni DJ Khaled parang choco butternut,” user @flowerkidyjh wrote with a loudly crying emoji.

Khaled was wearing a matching orange-and-black outfit of a long-sleeved shirt and shorts.

He also completed his look with orange-tinted eyewear.

bakit yung damit ni dj khaled parang choco butternut 😭

The X user’s post has earned a whopping number of 19,000 likes, 2,800 reposts and 63 replies so far, with some Filipinos agreeing with the opinion.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAH, ATE PLS., HOW TO UNSEE,” another user commented with a loudly crying emoji.

“Ba’t [niyo] naman [siya] ginawang choco butternut! How to unsee?!” a different Pinoy wrote.

Some said the comparison made them crave the snack.

“Lah, gusto ko ng choco butternut at this hour. Maaga pa naman, pero anlayo ng bahay namin,” another user commented.

“Dahil dito, nag-crave ako ng butternut,” a different Filipino wrote, sharing a picture of choco butternut she purchased.

dahil dito nagcrave ako ng butternut 😩

“This outfit is brought to you by DUNKIN,” another user wrote..

An online user also discovered that Khaled’s co-ord was a ready-to-wear piece by Louis Vuitton, a French designer brand.

“Around P192K [P129,000] worth na choco butternut,” the X user wrote.

Around ₱192K worth na choco butternut 😍

A Dunkin-style choco butternut consists of a dark chocolate munchkin with vanilla glaze coated with sweet orange butternet streusel.