‘Sabotage’: Inka Magnaye denies charging P500K for live voice-over services

Voice artist and social media influencer Inka Magnaye denied rumors that she charges her clients P500,000 for live voice-over events.

The voice talent on Monday, January 20 said that someone was sabotaging her by spreading claims that she was charging an “exorbitant” amount for her services.

“Whoever told you this is a liar you need to be wary of,” she wrote on Facebook.

“This is absolutely false information. I have never in my life charged an amount as exorbitant as that for any event I’ve done in my whole career,” Inka added.

“Even when I was with my former management who used to overcharge without me knowing, they never charged that much,” she continued.

The voice artist admitted that while her professional fee “can be on the higher side of things,” it is “always negotiable” and “open to working with the budget considering the workload.”

“So I’m posting this to clear the air,” Inka said.

In the comments section, she added that she “always” requests a meeting with the potential client before so she “can adjust to the budget.”

Someone suggested in the comments if it was her “former management” spreading such claims.

“No, not even them, I learned everything when we had our lawyers present,” Inka responded to a Facebook user.

Others backed her up following the claims.

“FAKE NEWS! Was able to work with Inka — and no, hindi 500K. Hope to work with you again soon!!” another Facebook user commented.

Other social media users asked if Inka could list a “starting price point” to give people an idea of her rates as a voice talent.

She explained that she disagrees with the initiative as she heavily considers the workload in giving her rates.

“There will be clients who will hold [you] to that rate despite the imbalance in workload,” the voice artist said in Threads.

“It will be difficult to adjust the rates accordingly without some sort of consequence. That’s why we don’t give our rates without asking what the details are,” she added.

“They can also ask for [your] rate ‘for a 2 [two] hour event’ but will load [you] up [with] more work para ‘sulit.’ That’s why we don’t just consider the time, but also the scope of work,” the voice artist continued.

Inka initially went viral for sharing spiels of in-flight announcements on social media.

Filipinos later discovered that she was the voice behind Philippine Airlines’ announcements, a job that her mom also used to have in the ’90s.

She also shared that her aunt is the voice behind the iconic rating announcement of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board before shows and movies play.

Apart from her famous spiels, Inka is also known as the first Philippine-based Pinoy talent to do a voice-over in a DC film.

She voiced the Scarab in the Philippine release of the action-adventure film “Blue Beetle.”

