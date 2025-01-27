‘Gwapo ng boses’: Jake Zyrus stuns social media with ‘Good Luck, Babe’ cover

Singer Jake Zyrus’ cover of Chappell Roan’s breakout song “Good Luck, Babe!” impressed online users, many of whom claimed it was the first time they had heard him perform since his transition.

An account for Filipino fans of Chappell posted a video of the Pinoy’s rendition of the synth-pop song on Friday, January 24, and tagged Jake on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

He originally posted the video on his Instagram account on Thursday, January 23, with the following caption:

“Ede good luck ‘yan [siya]. #chappellroan #cover #goodluckbabe”

Jake’s post has amassed more than 51,000 likes on the platform so far.

Meanwhile, the repost by the fan account on the X platform has also earned viral status, with the video earning 1.5 million views, 21,000 likes, 3,200 reposts, and almost 100 replies.

The repost stunned Filipinos, many of whom admitted it was the first time they had heard his voice since he transitioned into a transgender man.

“Ngayon ko lang narinig ‘yung singing voice ni Jake Zyrus (post-transition) and omg, it sounds good??” an online user exclaimed.

“This is my 1st [first] time hearing him sing post-transition… love his voice so muchhh,” another online user commented with a pleading face emoji.

“Ang husay [niya] pa rin,” a different Pinoy said with an okay gesture emoji.

“This is a hard song to sing ha, Jake did a good job,” another online user wrote with a sparkles emoji.

“Ganda pa rin ng boses,” a different online user commented.

“Gwapo ng boses, grabe,” another Pinoy shared, accompanying the comment with a two-hearts emoji.

Others said they were grateful for Jake’s rendition as it guided them in performing the song originally sung by a woman.

“Thank you, Jake, because I finally know how to sing the pre-chorus to this crazy song without sounding stupid (and for living your truth because you look so good, king),” an online user said.

On January 4, Jake shared a video on Instagram of his cover of SZA’s “Saturn.”

In September 2024, Jake posted a cover of Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile,” featuring his girlfriend, Cheesa Laureta, a Filipino-American singer who competed on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2012.

Other covers Jake has done include songs like “Under the Influence,” “Stay” and “Hatdog.”

Meanwhile, among his Instagram covers, “Good Luck, Babe!” is currently pinned to his profile.

“Good Luck, Babe!” tracks a relationship between two women that goes awry when one can’t accept her feelings.

Chappell previously said the song was “about wishing good luck to someone who is denying fate.”

The American singer identifies as a lesbian and openly supports the queer community by having drag queens open for her on music tours.

Meanwhile, Jake came out as a trans man in 2017 and changed his social media handles to reflect his new stage name: Jake Zyrus.

In 2013, he identified as a lesbian, when he was still known as Charice Pempengco.

Jake gained international attention with his performance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” Show in 2007. The following year, he also appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Before that, he competed in “Little Big Star” in 2005, where he placed third. He competed with personalities like Sam Concepcion and Makisig Morales.