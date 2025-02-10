Albie Casiño’s reply to ‘dodged a bullet’ comment about Andi Eigenmann sparks online buzz

Actor Albie Casiño intrigued social media users after he responded to an Instagram comment referencing his ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann‘s issue with her current fiance.

The “Can’t Buy Me Love” actor replied to Instagram user (@cringeyasspeople) who wrote the following in a February 6 post featuring his non-showbiz girlfriend, Michelina Dunton:

“dodged a bullet with andi that’s for sure”

The Instagram user’s comment garnered 277 likes as of writing.

Albie responded to the Instagram user with three laughing-with-tears emojis. His comment has earned 388 likes so far.

The Instagram user commented on a post uploaded by Michelina, in which she tagged Albie and shared pictures from their “date night” at Oliver’s Coffee Bistro. The first photo showed her sitting beside him.

Although the caption did not mention Andi, the Instagram user took the opportunity to comment on the recent issue involving the actress.

Albie, in turn, responded to the online user, prompting a series of comments from Instagram users who were familiar with the context.

“Not just a bullet, but a missile,” another Instagram user responded to @cringeyasspeople.

“Real,” a different Instagram user also commented.

Instagram user @cringeyasspeople also explained what they meant in the comments thread.

“Dodged a bullet, meaning, ‘di siya nag-end up with Andi and because of that, he’s in a much better place from the looks of it,” the online user wrote.

About Andi

Andi made headlines over the weekend after posting cryptic Instagram Stories about betrayal, claiming a “friend” invited her “life partner” to get a “couple’s tattoo” without consulting her.

Eagle-eyed internet users also noticed that she and her fiancé, surfer Philmar Alipayo, unfollowed each other on the platform on Friday, February 7

Social media posts suggest that Pernilla Sjoo, a foreign photographer based in Siargao, shared a picture of herself with Philmar, in which they displayed matching “224” tattoos.

A cursory check revealed that the now-unavailable post was captioned “2Today, 2Tomorrow, 4Forever,” along with an infinity emoji.

She also referred to Philmar as her “Lil” Bro of more than a decade.

Pernilla’s account has since been deactivated on Instagram following the intrigue.

Andi later said that Philmar was not cheating on her, but said that the friend had “betrayed” her.

The actress also said the friend “encourages” Philmar to break up with Andi “during every fight,” despite Andi telling her “side of the story” to the friend.

“She didn’t honor my side by choosing to celebrate her and my husband’s love for each other because the day after our fight, she inserted herself in the situation by encouraging him to go for a spontaneous love couple tattoo together,” Andi wrote on Instagram.

Andi added that she posted on social media after asking the friend for an explanation but received no response.

Meanwhile, Philmar reportedly wrote the following on Instagram Stories, as translated to English: “Whatever you read is true. No more hiding (lies) because it only makes things harder”

“You already know who I am, so maybe you already know who she is. No need to elaborate further,” he added.

“You all can call me a cheater and ugly now. But thank you to the people who truly know me,” the surfer continued, referring to his critics.

Andi and Albie

Albie was involved in a paternity controversy with Andi in 2011, when the actress accused him of being the father of her then-unborn first child while neglecting her during her pregnancy.

The actor has consistently denied being the father.

The child turned out to be Ellie, who celebrated her 13th birthday last November.

In 2016, it was revealed that actor Jake Ejercito was the father, not Albie. Jake later confirmed that a DNA test in 2015 had verified this.

Meanwhile, Albie claimed that the scandal had caused him emotional torture and damages to his then-rising showbiz career.

He previously said that he “lost millions of pesos worth of projects and endorsements” after being branded as the villain in the story.

In 2020, Andi shared that she had already apologized to Albie.

Albie, meanwhile, said in a 2023 interview that he “can go the rest” of his life without working with Andi.

He also said that they have “never talked” when asked if he had forgiven the Siargao-based showbiz personality.