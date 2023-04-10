A look inside Barbosa Siargao of Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo

Andi, Philmar, Lilo
Andi, Philmar and son Lilo as seen in a 2020 photo which the actress posted on Mar. 19, 2023 on her Instagram account.

Actress Andi Eigenmann opened a new venture with her husband, surfer Philmar Alipayo, on Siargao island soft launching to a sizeable crowd on the eve of Easter, April 8, 2023.

Also read: Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo open new bar in Siargao

As seen in the stories and posts on Instagram, vinyl discs and hanging vines feature prominently in the new space.

Barbosa Siargao
The “super soft opening” of Barbosa Siargao, a new bar owned by Andi Eigenmann, husband Philmar Alipayo and some partners as seen in Andi’s Instagram Story on April 9, 2023.

“Stoked to be partnered up with this [group] of talented individuals who are all setting the bar high for the creative scene on the island, and the rise of surf culture here in the Philippines,” Andi wrote.

The seats are upholstered in cyan velvet and the coffee tables are bare wood. Cracked, grey industrial flooring, bare concrete columns and black tiles complete the look.

The Barbosa Siargao is a followup venture to the celebrity couple’s Kanaway Snack Bar, also in the island province.

